wbrz.com
15-year-old boy from Hammond reported missing ran away from home to Florida
HAMMOND - A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night and authorities are saying he ran away from home. According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gremillion turned up at a Florida police station with a 17-year-old boy from Texas Wednesday night.
wbrz.com
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped Texas home, report says
BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of abuse reportedly crammed her family into a car along with her boyfriend and drove to Baton Rouge after two malnourished, handcuffed teens escaped their home in Texas. KTRK obtained surveillance video showing the two 16-year-olds going door-to-door in their Cypress, Texas neighborhood looking...
KSLA
LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
20 of The Hardest Names In Louisiana To Pronounce
Whether you are from Louisiana or not there are names of people, places, Parishes, foods, and roads most people can not pronounce. Part of the reason is that the words are not English. That other part is if the word is in English chances are it's not pronounced the way it's spelled.
iheart.com
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
South Carolina may be the home of beautiful scenery and tasty barbecue, but it also houses two of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including two in the Palmetto State.
The True Story Behind Viral Bear Destroying Car in Louisiana
When I first saw the post of a black bear destroying a car in Louisiana over the weekend, I was somewhat accepting of its real possibility. Black bears are populating extremely well in a number of areas of the eastern parts of Louisiana, so the fact that one might have been somewhat destructive in the West Monroe area was entirely believable.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
225batonrouge.com
Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend
It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
225batonrouge.com
Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday
The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
wbrz.com
Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
iheart.com
Person Of Interested Arrested In Florida In Case Of 4 Deaths In Oklahoma
A person of interest in the case of four friends who were violently murdered and dismembered in Oklahoma was arrested in Florida. The Okmulgee Police Department said that Joe Kennedy was taken into custody in Daytona Beach Shores in connection with a stolen vehicle case. Investigators want to speak to...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
KTBS
Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues
A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter
A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
WWL-TV
2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide
NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
theadvocate.com
Bundle up, y'all: New Orleans, Baton Rouge to see cold snap Tuesday; light freeze possible
It's time to turn on the heater and get ready for an early cold snap. The National Weather Service predicts that much of southeast Louisiana will see freezing temperatures this week, with a freeze watch forecast for areas north of Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Update: Freeze warning...
