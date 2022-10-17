ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
wbrz.com

15-year-old boy from Hammond reported missing ran away from home to Florida

HAMMOND - A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night and authorities are saying he ran away from home. According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gremillion turned up at a Florida police station with a 17-year-old boy from Texas Wednesday night.
HAMMOND, LA
KSLA

LEGAL CORNER: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: What are the reasons you can request a divorce in Louisiana?. ANSWER: One can get divorced for any reason he or she wishes in the State of Louisiana. The other spouse cannot force you to stay in a marriage, nor can he or she stop you from filing for a divorce.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

South Carolina may be the home of beautiful scenery and tasty barbecue, but it also houses two of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including two in the Palmetto State.
GREENVILLE, SC
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Local landscaping business turns to native plants in response to the ‘kill your lawn’ trend

It seems like the responsible thing to do, creating the kind of manicured lawn and flowerbeds that could win a “yard of the month” award. But modern landscaping as we know it, awash in orderly designs and tidy plants, isn’t always great for soil health and biodiversity. A better approach, say the founders of the south Louisiana company Swamp Fly, is to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Last VooDoo BBQ in Capital Region closing Thursday

The last VooDoo BBQ franchise location in the Baton Rouge area is set to close Thursday, according to the listing agent for the space on Drusilla Lane. Locations on Nicholson Drive near LSU, in Perkins Rowe, and in Denham Springs next to Bass Pro Shops all closed before the pandemic, notes Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Cowboy helped authorities wrangle horses after crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - Several wild horses are being treated at LSU's vet school after a truck hauling them from Texas crashed into the tree line along I-12 early Wednesday morning. The crash happened sometime overnight on I-12 East near the Sherwood Forest exit, though it took hours to relocate the animals. East Baton Rouge Animal Control started the process of recovering the horses from the trailer shortly after midnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Louisiana panel dives into medical marijuana workplace issues

A new state panel is looking into the repercussions of medical marijuana for Louisiana employers and the workforce. Laws in other states protect employees from discrimination and being fired for medical marijuana use. (Canva image) With medical marijuana now available to Louisiana’s workforce, employees have raised concerns that they could...
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana State Trooper Indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisiana State Trooper on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter after a deadly auto-pedestrian collision near Jasper last year. It happened on the afternoon of Sunday, August 29th, 2021 on Highway 63 West, about a mile out of Jasper. Patrick Joseph Bell, 46,...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

2022 Louisiana Midterm Elections Guide

NEW ORLEANS — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Early voting:. Louisiana early voting will take place Tues. Oct. 25...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy