WALB 10
Albany continuing work on new development projects
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is continuing to see more growth with some new developments. The city has many projects in the works to create a more modern, efficient and appealing look for Albany. Barbara Rivera-Holmes, who is the president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said...
southgatv.com
Baker appointed to Colquitt County Hospital Authority
MOULTRIE, GA -Joe P. Baker was recently appointed to the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, the governing board of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A native of Norman Park, Georgia, Baker attended Brewton Parker College and Ogeechee Technical College, where he received a degree in Mortuary Science. He is a co-owner of Baker Funeral Home and Baker Farms.
WALB 10
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
WALB 10
‘We just pray that people would just slow down’: GOHS calls for caution from rural drivers
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is cautioning drivers to drive safer in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are increasing. Their campaign “Yield Behind the Wheel,” in collaboration with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, is pushing for drivers to slow down, buckle up, get off their phones and never drive under the influence — especially in rural areas where farmers are transporting equipment.
WALB 10
Controversial costume photo making rounds at Southland Academy
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A controversial photo is making rounds through Southland Academy and on social media. The photo shows a student dressed as a law enforcement officer. The student appears to be kneeling on someone’s neck. Southland Academy officials told WALB News 10 that the photo was taken...
WALB 10
City of Camilla receives over $900K in grant funding
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Camilla city officials received a grant on Tuesday of over $900,000 to go towards community projects. The grant, which totaled $909,042, was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program. The program is aimed at giving funding for a range of development areas, such...
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roughly 100 volunteers plan to conduct the first-ever grid search in the area where Brandon Helms went missing in 2015. The Thomasville father vanished from his best friend’s home in Lanier County shortly before Christmas. Interest in the case was reinvigorated after it was featured in reporter Katie Kaplan’s ‘Unsolved Series’ on WCTV in July.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating
LOWNDES, CO. – The Lowndes County Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating for citizens fill Halloween buckets with treats and toys. Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WALB 10
Increased law enforcement at DCSS football games in place after gunfire incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A truck belonging to an official who was officiating the Oct. 14 game between Dougherty and Monroe was hit three times by gunfire, according to incident reports. The gunfire came from an undisclosed location outside Hugh Mills Stadium and off of school property. The truck was...
WALB 10
Voters turn out on first day of early voting in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting has started in Albany for another highly anticipated election season in the Peach State. The polls opened at about 9 a.m. Monday morning in Dougherty County. Some voters said the process was smooth, while others left the line to cast their ballot. Albany voter...
WALB 10
1 killed in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed after a shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). Police confirmed that the shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. on the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. Currently, no motive for the shooting has been released. Thomasville detectives are currently...
WALB 10
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Americus Times-Recorder
Fresh Start and Governor Kemp enjoy an afternoon of conversation
On a beautiful Tuesday afternoon, you could find Sumter County’s future leading a conversation on Georgia’s future. Travis Lockhart, the CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Sumter County Schools’ alternative school, saw an opportunity for his students to become the voice of Sumter County and ask Governor Brian Kemp the questions most pressing on their minds. It is likely these students are not old enough to vote, that in no way means they are not invested in the gubernatorial candidates and the direction our state will take for the next four years. Governor Kemp, along with wife Marty and their daughter, were present to hear the concerns and hopes of these students. The students proved to be good researchers as they identified and presented their concerns to the governor. Governor Kemp was excited to answer them. Topics covered everything from learning loss secondary to COVID-19 to hearing accomplishments of the administration as well as hopes and plans going forward.
WALB 10
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man is facing several child exploitation charges following his arrest on Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child. He was arrested after a search warrant was done,...
WCTV
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
valdostacity.com
Downtown Valdosta Main Street Presents Puptober Events
Valdosta Main Street will host the first Puptober Event on Friday, October 28. Citizens are invited to bring their dogs for the pup parade around Downtown which begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Toombs Street parking lot. There will be a pup costume contest on the Valdosta Main Street Facebook page for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Winners will be announced on Halloween through Facebook live.
