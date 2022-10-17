ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes bids for new trial as ex-Theranos aide stands by testimony

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday.

Holmes, 38, is facing up to 20 years in prison for misleading investors about the progress her once-heralded startup Theranos was making with new blood-testing methods.

She was supposed to be sentenced Monday, but the judge postponed that hearing after it was revealed Rosendorff visited Holmes’ house after she was convicted in August.

Rosendorff didn’t speak to Holmes when he made the uninvited visit to her Silicon Valley home. However, he told her partner William Evans that “he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad” and felt “he had done something wrong,” according to Evans’ recollection of the conversation filed with the court.

Under questioning by US District Judge Edward Davila on Monday, Rosendorff said his testimony in the trial was truthful. He chalked up his visit to feeling remorseful about the possibility that Holmes’ young child with Evans would be without her mother if Holmes is sentenced to prison.

Holmes’ legal team is relying heavily on Adam Rosendorff’s post-trial action to help the former entrepreneur avoid a prison sentence.
AP

Rosendorff added, without explanation, that “it is my understanding she is pregnant again.” The Associated Press has not verified that information.

Under grilling by Holmes attorney Lance Wade, Rosendorff said flatly: “The government was trying to get to the truth of what happened — what Elizabeth Holmes did.”

“I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,” Rosendorff added. “The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.”

Elizabeth Holmes talks with her partner William Evans.
Getty Images

Holmes’ legal team is relying heavily on Rosendorff’s post-trial action to help the former entrepreneur avoid a prison sentence. Her lawyers filed a motion for a new trial in August based on Rosendorff’s alleged statements to Evans.

The judge had already set a new sentencing date for Holmes for Nov. 18 before the Monday hearing began.

