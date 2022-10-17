ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Tries to Tackle Account Freeloaders with New Profile Transfer Feature

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago

Netflix has a problem, and the streamer knows it. After trying to crack down on shared accounts outside of users’ households, the company is going one step further and nudging subscribers to shift their profiles to separate, new accounts … funded by their own money, not the primary account holder’s.

Variety reports that Netflix is rolling out a profile transfer feature that makes it easy for users with existing accounts linked to a primary account to transfer their Netflix data to a separate, paid membership.

Profile Transfer, which launches today, “lets anyone on an existing account migrate their profile to a brand-new account while preserving all of their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and other settings,” according to Variety .

If you’re wondering why Netflix subscribers would want to transfer their perfectly functional accounts to fresh ones, the company insists the feature was “much requested,” per Variety .

In a press release sent out by the company today, Netflix positioned Profile Transfer as a feature that can come in handy for big life changes.

People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same,” Netflix shared, later adding, “No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off.”

Netflix will email subscribers when Profile Transfer is available to them, after which interested users can access the feature by selecting “Transfer Profile” under the profile icon in Netflix.

Although Netflix is introducing Profile Transfer as a convenience to users — and it undoubtedly will be to many — it also allows the company to push subscribers to open new, paid accounts instead of using a Netflix membership that’s paid for by one person, but accessed by multiple accounts.

Netflix currently allows one account to have up to five separate profiles, but urges users not to share an account with people who live outside of their household.

The company, which has seen a few cracks in its previously sturdy business in the last year after losing nearly one million subscribers in a single quarter, is planning to introduce another change to subscribers shortly after the introduction of Profile Transfer.

Starting next month, Netflix will roll out an ad-supported tier for a more affordable price, offering subscribers the choice to stream for as little as $6.99 per month.

Comments / 6

Crono
3d ago

so, instead of lower the subscription amount, standard hd, no perks or adding new features they continue to hound the subscriber. They will continue to lose out with unfriendly consumer practices

Reply
5
