Effective: 2022-10-21 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pulaski; Putnam; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and variable for much of the day, but should switch to the southeast during the late afternoon. Speeds will continue to be 5-7 mph or less. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.

