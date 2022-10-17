ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
ZANESVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall residents regain power after 4,000 outages

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Police Department reported a widespread power outage Tuesday morning that was restored in the afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Whitehall police, nearly 4,000 AEP customers lost power in the area, and the 911 system was being answered by surrounding agencies. General phone lines also went down. As […]
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
GAHANNA, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Transportation officials say 'no distress signals sent' following deadly plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal and Canadian transportation officials investigating a deadly plane crash in Marietta that claimed the lives of two men, including a retired Columbus firefighter, say there was nothing unusual about the flight. “The communication was seamless,” National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Aaron McCarter said. “There...
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after argument in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Linden Avenue Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH

