Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrio Tacos celebrates one month since opening, employees give insight into menu itemsThe Lantern
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lower Olentangy Trail to remain closed until January for Cannon Drive Relocation ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Police chase ends in crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A police chase in Prairie Township ended in a crash Friday morning. The accident happened at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver took off. They ended up...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
WHIZ
Crews Respond to Fire on Cliff Rock Drive
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Several local fire departments were dispatched to a report of a house fire on Cliff Rock Drive this afternoon. Falls Township Fire Chief Brady Johnson says the call came in shortly before 3:00 from a neighbor who reported smoke coming from the home. Upon arrival crews...
Pilots were scheduled to pick up passengers for Florida flight before Marietta crash
Eric Seevers, a local, well-known musician from Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford from Orient, Ohio, a beloved retired Columbus firefighter, instructor, and mentor both lost their lives in the tragic plane crash on Tuesday.
Giant Eagle opens Market District stores in Powell, Hilliard, plans more conversions
POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Giant Eagle is adding to its Market District footprint in Central Ohio. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain on Thursday marked the transformations of its supermarkets at 4001 Britton Parkway in Hilliard and 4000 W. Powell Road in Powell to the format, which includes expanded products and services. And more such […]
myfox28columbus.com
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
Whitehall residents regain power after 4,000 outages
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Whitehall Police Department reported a widespread power outage Tuesday morning that was restored in the afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Whitehall police, nearly 4,000 AEP customers lost power in the area, and the 911 system was being answered by surrounding agencies. General phone lines also went down. As […]
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Attorney, police propose more security for Hilltop apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Attorney and Columbus police are working to improve security measures with the owners of a Hilltop apartment complex that has been the scene of criminal activity over the years. "Wedgewood has been a place where violence happens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein...
myfox28columbus.com
New round of rental assistance available for those in need in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Urban League has helped some 1,700 families in the past year with emergency rental assistance, and now with winter quickly approaching, more help is on the way. Marie Agee is one of the applicants who received help this past year. "The lord he...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
myfox28columbus.com
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
One Pickleball Center Up And Running; Another To Arrive Next Year
The Columbus region is now home to a handful of pickleball-focused sports centers, each with either indoor or outdoor courts (or both), and most either currently or soon to offer food, drinks, and/or other amenities. One of those centers is in Delaware County, and another is coming next year. As...
myfox28columbus.com
Transportation officials say 'no distress signals sent' following deadly plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal and Canadian transportation officials investigating a deadly plane crash in Marietta that claimed the lives of two men, including a retired Columbus firefighter, say there was nothing unusual about the flight. “The communication was seamless,” National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Aaron McCarter said. “There...
Man shot after argument in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 35-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound after Columbus police said he was involved in an argument Tuesday evening. Officers responded to a west side fire station on the 1900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. At the station, […]
WHIZ
Linden Avenue Closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
Comments / 0