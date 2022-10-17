ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?

South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

House fire in N. Charleston displaces three

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC

