Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
myrtlebeachsc.com
What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Charleston?
South Carolina is one of the most dangerous states in the U.S. for motorists. According to a study published by Wall Street 24/7, SC is actually ranked the third-worst for roadway safety in the country. The fact that SC has a diverse range of roads, including eight-lane interstates, two-lane blacktop,...
abcnews4.com
Suspect, 18, charged in shooting of juvenile at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting of a juvenile earlier this month, according to Charleston Police Department. Shanton Washington, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery with a deadly weapon. Original Story: 1 adult, 1...
abcnews4.com
Man, 34, charged with attempted murder after shooting at juvenile in N. Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly firing at a juvenile walking along the road in broad daylight on Thursday, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pine Field Court...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
abcnews4.com
Lanes reopen after car flips over on I-26 EB near Dorchester Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:10pm): All lanes are now open. Crews are on the scene of a flipped-over car in the eastbound lanes of I-26 near Dorchester Road. Only one lane is currently open to drivers. There is no word yet on any injuries. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in North Charleston parking lot: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — NCPD has arrested Emmanuel Fletcher, 34, who stabbed a man during an altercation in a North Charleston parking lot. Police reported no fatality. Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing on Tuesday, October 18th, at 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers reported...
abcnews4.com
All lanes closed following vehicle fire on Savannah Highway near DuPount Road
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — A vehicle fire has closed all lanes of Savannah Highway near DuPont Road near the I-526 interchange. Check ABC News 4 for updates.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. Coroner's Office receives $280k grant for fatal overdose investigations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The federal Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded the Charleston County Coroner's Office $280,000, Charleston County Government announced on Wednesday. Funds from the three-year grant will be used to hire a forensic analyst, whose goal will be to improve efforts in fatal overdose investigations.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 70-year-old victim of house fire in North Charleston Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim of a house fire on Abraham Avenue over the weekend. Herman Anderson Jr., 70, died at his residence on Abraham Ave from injuries sustained in a house fire late Saturday, Oct. 15, the coroner said. Emergency...
abcnews4.com
Laced marijuana recovered during drug-overdose investigations in Summerville, police say
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Summerville Police Department is warning its residents after marijuana found at the scene of two apparent drug overdoses tested presumptive positive for amphetamines and fentanyl. Police say it is possible that the laced marijuana played a role in both overdoses. We are asking the...
abcnews4.com
Former Sheriff refused sobriety test at time of DUI arrest: Report
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Berkeley County Sheriff who was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence this week refused a field sobriety test despite officers noting a strong odor of alcohol on him, according to an incident report. (Henry) Wayne DeWitt, 71, was charged with second...
House fire in N. Charleston displaces three
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department said crews were sent to the 5100 block of Ballantine Drive following reports of a structure fire in the area, around 8:40 p.m. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke from the garage area […]
Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police
Through an investigation, police said they identified Auquan Grier, 20, as a suspect. Investigators said they worked with the United States Marshals to generate leads on apprehending Grier. The post Man Arrested For Taco Bell Homicide In Goose Creek: Police appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society searching for emergency foster homes for dogs, puppies
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is in need of emergency foster homes for dogs and puppies. Leaders put a call out for fosters to help out, giving the animals a home for two days or up to two weeks. If you can help with a...
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek
A new fire station is in the works for Goose Creek. GCFD Fire Station IV will be located at the corner of 2nd Avenue and St. James Avenue in Carnes Crossroads. The post New Fire Station To Be Built In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wpde.com
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
Comments / 0