Read full article on original website
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo PD discussing starting reserve police force of former officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is proposing starting a reserve police force by creating a pool of former officers. If approved, this will mark the first time the department will have a reserve force. Why is a team of volunteers consisting of former officers needed and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Red Cross – Sound The Alarm
The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel
Update (6:55 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) report that the hostage situation at 2108 south Coulter has been resolved. Officials state that a 51-year-old male exited the hotel room and is now in custody. APD also adds that the scene is safe. Update (2:35 p.m.) According to officials with the Amarillo Police […]
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
kgncnewsnow.com
Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture
Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
98.7 The Bomb
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
ASCA’s new board adapts to recent obstacles
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a new board in hand, officials with the revamped Amarillo Senior Citizens Association are looking to overcome obstacles it has faced in the last two years with a goal of serving the local senior population while also helping the city of Amarillo and the surrounding community at the same time. […]
KFDA
Halloween events in the Amarillo area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo City Councilman played role in putting first man on the moon
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith played a role in putting the first man on the moon. After graduating from Amarillo High School and Baylor University, Smith joined the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. “The space program was the new...
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Canyon, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Canyon. The Canyon High School football team will have a game with Randall High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00. The Canyon High School football team will have a game with Randall High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
Myhighplains.com
New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
abc7amarillo.com
Trench project on Bolton Street to impact traffic, City of Amarillo says
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street will impact traffic beginning Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced. The project will include the area of Bolton Street between S.E. 13th Ave. and S.E. 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and S.E. 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and S.E. 16th Ave. will remain open.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
98.7 The Bomb
Pharmacy’s Looming Departure to Leave North Amarillo in Dire Need
A well-known pharmacy chain in Amarillo is closing one of its stores. We received a message from a listener recently that brought to our attention that CVS is closing a store in Amarillo. CVS has five stores in Amarillo and including the pharmacy inside Target. It was announced that CVS...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Texas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Amarillo on Thursday. The crash happened northbound on I-27 at McCormick Road at around 2:30 a.m.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder
An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
abc7amarillo.com
The Blitz: Week 9 high school football scores
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Week 9 of the high school football season begins Thursday night with a handful of games in the ABC 7 viewing area. The big game in Amarillo has Caprock hosting Tascosa. There is lots riding on this game. A Caprock win would move the Longhorns one step closer to a playoff berth while a Tascosa win and a little help on Friday, would secure a first round home playoff game for the Rebels.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Greg Hartman
Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
Comments / 0