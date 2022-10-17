ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo PD discussing starting reserve police force of former officers

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is proposing starting a reserve police force by creating a pool of former officers. If approved, this will mark the first time the department will have a reserve force. Why is a team of volunteers consisting of former officers needed and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Cross – Sound The Alarm

The American Red Cross will be holding a smoke alarm installation event to make Amarillo neighborhoods safer and to save lives. The event will be held Saturday, October 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sound the Alarm smoke installation will have volunteers go around to different Amarillo neighborhoods...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Northwest Texas Healthcare System Lecture

Northwest Texas Healthcare System is hosting a public meeting to discuss any problems or concerns over medical documents for patients in the area. The event is brought to you by the Better Breachers Club, which is a segment of the American Lung Association to provide support, education, and connections with medical staff for severe lung disease.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ASCA’s new board adapts to recent obstacles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With a new board in hand, officials with the revamped Amarillo Senior Citizens Association are looking to overcome obstacles it has faced in the last two years with a goal of serving the local senior population while also helping the city of Amarillo and the surrounding community at the same time. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Halloween events in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Here is a round-up of Halloween and Fall themed events happening around the Texas Panhandle area. Pathpoint Fellowship Fall Fest - 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at 6215 Canyon Drive - Enjoy food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses and more!. Friday, Oct. 21. Lifted Smoke & Vape...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo City Councilman played role in putting first man on the moon

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo City Councilman Howard Smith played a role in putting the first man on the moon. After graduating from Amarillo High School and Baylor University, Smith joined the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School and U.S. Navy Supply School. “The space program was the new...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

New Boutique Store Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Who doesn’t need another place to grab some cute clothing, jewelry, and home decor. GingerStudio806 is now open! It’s owned by Ashley Shadbolt and shared with Spruce Design Co. owner Tanna Murphy. They also have LINKED welded jewelry.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Trench project on Bolton Street to impact traffic, City of Amarillo says

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street will impact traffic beginning Wednesday, the City of Amarillo announced. The project will include the area of Bolton Street between S.E. 13th Ave. and S.E. 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and S.E. 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and S.E. 16th Ave. will remain open.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department warns against rising spam calls and texts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has received countless phone calls from concerned citizens about being contacted by potential scammers. Amarillo police warns citizens to be aware that scammers can “spoof” any phone number and claim to be anyone they want. Spoofing is defined as the...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Pharmacy’s Looming Departure to Leave North Amarillo in Dire Need

A well-known pharmacy chain in Amarillo is closing one of its stores. We received a message from a listener recently that brought to our attention that CVS is closing a store in Amarillo. CVS has five stores in Amarillo and including the pharmacy inside Target. It was announced that CVS...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Woman Acquitted Of Murder

An Amarillo woman has been acquitted on murder charges from a 2019 incident. Court records from Randall County District Court show Brittney Carter was found not guilty of killing her husband, Aaron Carter in September 2019. More than 20 witnesses were called during the course of the seven-day trial, according...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

The Blitz: Week 9 high school football scores

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Week 9 of the high school football season begins Thursday night with a handful of games in the ABC 7 viewing area. The big game in Amarillo has Caprock hosting Tascosa. There is lots riding on this game. A Caprock win would move the Longhorns one step closer to a playoff berth while a Tascosa win and a little help on Friday, would secure a first round home playoff game for the Rebels.
AMARILLO, TX
canyonnews.com

Obit: Greg Hartman

Greg Hartman, 66, of Amarillo, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Amarillo with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.
AMARILLO, TX

