Tulsans gather life-saving medical supplies to send to communities in Malawi

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A group of local Rotary Clubs and churches came together Monday to pack up and ship out a truck full of life-saving medical supplies to a country in need.

“It’s always a great thing when you can help someone, even when you can’t see who you’re helping,” V.J. Lively said.

But what Lively does see is a need.

“We in America take things so much for granted,” Lively said. “If you look at some of these places overseas… there are people laying on the floor… there are people laying in the dirt in some of these hospitals.”

It’s why for two decades, he’s given his life to medical supplies network international.

Inside the Tulsa warehouse he manages, you can often finding loading hospital beds, wheelchairs, masks, IV holders, blankets, gowns and so much more into trailers, just like he was doing on Monday morning.

“We are shipping a container to Malawi Africa,” Lively said.

Monday’s shipment is filled with lightly used donations courtesy of hospitals in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Texas, among others.

Those donations were all sought and collected by numerous local Rotary Clubs, as well as Saint Andrew’s Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery.

“You can see blankets have gone in there, solar lights even,” said Cathy Webster, the Governor for District 6110 of Rotary International, overseeing Rotary Clubs in Northeast Oklahoma, Northwest Arkansas, Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

The connection to Malawi all came through the Rotary Club, after members of a local chapter met members of a Malawi chapter at an international conference.

“Malawi has Rotary clubs, and so those Rotarians are going to be receiving the shipments there and making sure it’s going where it needs to go,” Webster said.

The shipment is now on its way to New York, where it will set sail.

“Hopefully in a bout three of four weeks it will end up in Malawi,” Lively said.

There, it will take on a new life to give others life.

“My favorite part is knowing that somewhere in the world, I’m saving somebody’s life,” he said.

If you would like to donate or get involved, you can learn more at Medical Supplies International’s website, MSNI.org.

