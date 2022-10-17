Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Körber Unveils EVOLVE Partner Program
Catered to advisory, implementation, and sales partners, the program is a further step towards customer excellence worldwide. Körber expands the global reach of its supply chain software solutions through exemplary partnership opportunities with EVOLVE. Uniquely tailored to empower players throughout the supply chain market, Körber is committed to recruiting and supporting the most respected partners in the industry.
industrytoday.com
aiMotive and Parkopedia Partnership
Parkopedia has partnered with aiMotive to deliver indoor parking navigation and scalable autonomous parking solutions. The partnership offers automakers unique and scalable parking navigation and Type 1 Automated Valet Parking (AVP) functions for the first time. Improved parking experience for drivers without the need for any costly additional infrastructure within...
industrytoday.com
Körber Recognized by Gartner Report
Körber has expanded its warehouse capabilities to improve labor engagement. Hamburg. Körber is recognized in all five warehouse operation Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Report. The report, which Körber considers a relevant source for businesses to align their warehouse complexity with specific WMS solutions, is the sequential report to the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WMS report that placed Körber as a Leader for the fourth time in a row.
industrytoday.com
Leviton Introduces New Meter to VerifEye™ Line
New Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters are ideal solutions for power quality and automated process monitoring and measurement. Melville, N.Y. – Leviton today introduced the new VerifEye™ Series 6000 Panel Mount Meters. The meters are designed to monitor a comprehensive data set of electrical parameters for industrial applications. Ideal for power distribution panels and custom panel shops, these meters fit in a standard 92mm x 92mm panel mount cutout and are offered with a range of Split Core and Rogowski smart current transformers (CTs) to cover a broad range of applications.
industrytoday.com
Switching to Aeries’ Dedicated Delivery Model
Read the case study about how Aeries solutions and services help PE firms and Portfolio companies gain the maximum business. 1) Create a 40-person, multilingual, specialized tech renewals team. 2) A 75% increase in renewal rates and a 37% reduction in costs. 3) $19 million in enhancements for technology. Businesses...
industrytoday.com
QCI to Build Quantum Optical Chip Facility
LEESBURG, Va – Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a leader in accessible full stack quantum solutions, announced plans to construct and operate a new state-of-the-art quantum nanophotonics technology manufacturing and research center to expand its current chip development capabilities. The company is negotiating several offers of federal, state and regional funding incentives to help finance the project and advance quantum innovation.
industrytoday.com
LeanDNA Customer HNI Wins 2022 NextGen End User Award
HNI achieved fast ROI with LeanDNA inventory optimization platform. AUSTIN, Texas — LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, congratulates HNI for their 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics. This year’s award winners were announced in Supply Chain Management Review on Sept. 16. HNI will be recognized at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 18 along with three other end-user companies and four solution providers. Jay A. Senatra, Director of Supply Chain for HNI Corporation, will be speaking at the event and sharing the company’s success story.
industrytoday.com
The Art & Science of Effective Food Packaging Design
Consumer packaged goods move quickly and change frequently. The way they are packaged affects how effectively they can be sent. Food packaging design is crucial for safety and consumer appeal. If a brand wants to succeed in the long-term, they must consider both safety and appeal when designing packaging. Packaged goods for consumers change quickly. How they are packaged can affect how efficiently they can be shipped, how easily they can be stored in shops, and how appealing they are to customers who purchase them. Desworks is India’s top packaging design company. They provide world-class packaging services for food at reasonable prices.
industrytoday.com
ThinkIQ Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. — ThinkIQ, a pioneer of digital manufacturing transformation SaaS, today announced that it has successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit further validates ThinkIQ’s focus on security and compliance, demonstrating a major milestone for the company.
industrytoday.com
Varnish Software Ranks #1 In Web Acceleration Software
Varnish Software also named leader in mid-market CDN as well as ‘Momentum Leader’ in CDN, eCDN, and Web Server Accelerator Categories by G2. Varnish Software, a leader in caching, streaming and content delivery software solutions, was named the #1 Web Server Accelerator Software by G2, the most trusted and largest tech marketplace for business software, having been recognized for exceptional customer satisfaction for its robust features and capabilities, ease of use, unmatched customer support and more.
industrytoday.com
Circle Logistics Pays Carriers Faster With Automation
Carriers are paid faster with Smart Imaging and Indexing technology for efficient load document processing. FORT WAYNE – Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company’s Transport Pro integration is helping Circle pay carriers faster. Transport Pro enables Circle to process invoices and factoring funds faster by organizing and managing documents using its new Smart Imaging and Indexing system. With reduced amounts of manual back-ofﬁce work and faster inbound document processing with fewer errors, the system enables Circle to pay carriers in a fraction of the time.
industrytoday.com
Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board
AUSTIN, Texas – Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
industrytoday.com
SwaggerHub Now Supports Event-Driven AsyncAPI
SwaggerHub AsyncAPI Support recognized with 2022 API Award for Best in Microservices by API World Advisory Board. SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has released AsyncAPI Specification support in SwaggerHub, the company’s integrated API development platform and choice of API designers, developers, and architects who are building, testing, and deploying high quality APIs. In addition to the OpenAPI Specification for REST APIs, development teams working across event-driven architectures (EDAs) can now collaborate in SwaggerHub to develop, document, and standardize their APIs. AsyncAPI is the leading specification to document and describe event-driven API architectures, including Apache Kafka.
Hyatt Centric Brand Expands To Southeast Asia
Hyatt Hotels Corp H has launched Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu, marking the debut of a lifestyle brand in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The 222-room hotel is centrally located in the heart of the city's dining and entertainment district. It provides a base for explorers and local residents to discover authentic...
industrytoday.com
PACK EXPO 2022: Coesia Brings Comprehensive Exhibition
CHICAGO – Coesia (coesia.com), a global group specialized in innovative industrial and packaging solutions, announces its lineup for PACK EXPO International in Chicago. At booth S-2501, a dozen Coesia member companies will feature their latest automation solutions targeted at various points throughout a production line, from handling raw materials to primary and secondary packaging, and end-of-line solutions.
industrytoday.com
Eaglestone Equipment a Must Visit Booth For PACK EXPO
Find unique conveyor solutions that improve speed, safety and efficiency. St. Charles, IL — Eaglestone Equipment, a custom manufacturer of industrial food processing equipment, sorting and conveyor solutions, is inviting attendees of PACK EXPO International to visit booth #7860 in Chicago, IL, October 23-26, 2022. Visitors to the Eaglestone booth can discover new ways to improve the speed, safety and efficiency of their packaging and processing operations with Eaglestone’s innovative line of personalized sorting and conveyor solutions.
industrytoday.com
AGE Industries, Ltd Delivers Wide Range of Custom Fiber
Strong, versatile tubes serve many. Cleburne, TX – AGE Industries, Ltd, a leading supplier of custom paper tubes, innovative packaging and shipping solutions, manufactures custom fiber tubes for an extremely wide variety of applications, ranging from heavy-duty tubes for shipping large steel products, fishing rods, shipping containers for architectural designs, documents, and many other applications.
industrytoday.com
A Waterborne Conductive Primer & Adhesion Promoter
A sustainable waterborne conductive primer & adhesion promoter for TPO enhanced with graphene nanotubes has been developed. A new light-grey primer provides stable surface resistivity, strongly improving the adhesion between primer and base/clear coat on TPO car parts. A colloidal suspension of powder in water can be sprayed with...
Comments / 0