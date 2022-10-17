Read full article on original website
4 Analysts Have This to Say About FirstEnergy
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on FirstEnergy FE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Expert Ratings for Coupa Software
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coupa Software COUP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coupa Software. The company has an average price target of $70.87 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $55.00.
Tesla To $325? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
RBC Capital cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $340 to $325. RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Tesla shares fell 5% to $210.96 in pre-market trading. Keybanc cut the price target on NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE from $93 to $89. Keybanc analyst Sophie...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Boot Barn Holdings
Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $91.4 versus the current price of Boot Barn Holdings at $58.39, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Recap: Dow Q3 Earnings
Dow DOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dow missed estimated earnings by 12.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $722.00 million from the same period last...
Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Where ONEOK Stands With Analysts
ONEOK OKE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ONEOK. The company has an average price target of $64.75 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $59.00.
Analyst Ratings for Devon Energy
Devon Energy DVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Devon Energy. The company has an average price target of $87.78 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $69.00.
Expert Ratings for Blend Labs
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Blend Labs BLND stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Super Micro Computer SMCI shares increased by 17.8% to $65.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock moved upwards by 14.17% to $3.06. The company's market cap stands at $241.9 million. Rubicon Technologies RBT stock rose 10.6% to $2.19. The market...
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Katapult Holdings KPLT stock increased by 22.0% to $1.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Katapult Holdings's stock is 497.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 104.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million. OppFi OPFI stock increased...
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Ever-Glory Intl Gr EVK stock increased by 7.1% to $0.89 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Groupon GRPN shares increased by 5.06% to $7.15. The company's market cap stands at $216.4 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock rose 5.0% to $0.26....
What In The World Is Going On With Mullen Automotive Shares
Mullen Automotive Inc MULN shares are trading higher by 56.4% to $0.34 during Wednesday's session after the company announced U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval of its acquisition of ELMS assets. The company will acquire ELMS's manufacturing plant, inventory and intellectual property. What Happened?. Mullen Automotive says acquisition benefits include:. The factory...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Intuitive Surgical ISRG shares increased by 11.0% to $215.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 259.7K shares come close, making up 13.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
(HPQ) - Analyzing HP's Short Interest
HP's HPQ short percent of float has fallen 20.48% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.34 million shares sold short, which is 3.96% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
