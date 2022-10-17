Read full article on original website
Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Tudge” Seiple, of Masury, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, while at home and under Hospice care, following a period of declining health. She was 92. Margaret was born June 21, 1930, at home in Masury, a daughter to...
William F. Carney, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a good one, a man, a myth, a legend. Bill signed his final scorecard on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. with his beloved wife by his side. William F. Carney was born March 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son...
Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Janet Ruth (Morris) Milligan, age 88 of Mineral Ridge, passed away at home with her children by her side. She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1934 to Edward and Mary E. (Brickerstaff) Morris. Janet is survived...
Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., Kensington, Ohio
KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., 88, passed into the arms of the Lord Thursday, October 20, 2022, following a short illness. He was born December 6, 1933, in Augusta, Ohio, the son of Floyd Kenneth and Edith (Bortmas) Gray. Floyd was a graduate of Augusta High...
Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield, for Ronald D. “Ronnie” Knarr who passed away on Thursday, October 13 at his home. Ron was born October 2, 1941 in...
Ted Allen Taus, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Ted Allen Taus, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in East Palestine, Ohio. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 17, 1958 to Russell and Dorothy (Davis) Taus. Ted graduated in 1975 from East Palestine...
Peggy Ann Burrows, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Ann (Thomas) Burrows, 78, of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, October 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Peggy was born July 19, 1944, in Warren, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leroy Thomas and B. Virginia (Keene) Thomas. She attended Eisenhower High School...
Vincent Joseph Sevenich, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Joseph Sevenich, age 86, of Leetonia, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 14, 1936, in Salem, a son of the late Joseph and Barbara Meissner Sevenich. Vincent was a graduate of Leetonia High School where he...
Hazel R. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Hazel R. Scott will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Scott departed this life Thursday, October 13, 2022 with her loving family by...
Alvin Eugene Wheatley, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Eugene Wheatley, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Born April 17, 1930 in Salineville, he was a son of the late Charles R. and Naomi (Gross) Wheatley. He started his...
Emil G. Dutko, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emil G. Dutko, age 66 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown after a long courageous battle with multiple health issues while walking in faith every day. Emil was born July 1, 1956 in Youngstown,...
Brian S. Blose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Blose, 64, died Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Brian was born August 31, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Donald and Donna Connell Blose. Brian was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, and was a graduate of...
Richard John Volpini, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard John Volpini, 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Richard, known by his family and friends as “Ricky,” was born November 12, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Anthony and Eileen (D’Alesandro) Volpini.
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle. She...
Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret F. (Wilaj) Bayus, 86, passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, October 14, 2022. Marge was born May 31, 1936 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Steve and Helen (Duraney) Wilaj. A lifelong valley...
Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
