Are IPOs Becoming More Popular? Here's How To Access Them

An initial public offering or IPO is the first time that a company issues its shares to the public. Companies that go public need to have a specific level of success since there are many steps they go through. For example, companies need to hire lawyers, investment bankers, insurance, accountants,...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
WD-40's Negative Free Cash Flow Keeps This Analyst Bearish On The Stock

BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand reiterated a Sell rating on the shares of WD-40 Company WDFC with a price target of $88. The company reported Q4 results missing the guidance due to slower roll out of price increases and continued inflationary pressures on input costs. The analyst said WD-40’s sales...
