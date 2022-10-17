Read full article on original website
Missouri man injured after Cadillac strikes a semi
HARRISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Thursday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Cadillac CTS driven by Jamil A. Hopper, 28, Bethany, was southbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Ridgeway exit. The vehicle traveled off the east...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
One person found shot, killed in Grain Valley
Grain Valley's Police Department said one person was found dead from gunshot injuries near Northwest Scenic Lane and Northwest Sawgrass Drive.
Kansas man injured after SUV strikes MODOT sign, rolls
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Tuesday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Dustin A. Cox, 20, Bonner Springs, Kansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron. The SUV traveled off...
Missouri man injured after van travels down embankment
WORTH COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Monday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Sebastian G. Sweat, 23, Albany, was southbound on U.S. 169 five miles south of Grant City. The driver attempted...
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
northwestmoinfo.com
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
KMZU
Drivers damages two buildings and vehicle in Carrollton
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- An area resident was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle and garage door in Carrollton Wednesday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Robert Hart, 92, of Carrollton, drove through a garage door at Sinclair Car Wash, crossed Highway 65 and struck a second garage door and parked Hum Vee.
kchi.com
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
KMBC.com
Legal experts talk about Missouri law after no charges filed in off-duty firefighter's fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Legal experts are talking about Missouri law after a decision not to file charges against a woman who shot and killed an off-duty firefighter at an Independence gas station. The Jackson County prosecutor said it was self-defense and defense of others and within the law.
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
kttn.com
Winners of car show held during Missouri Days announced
A car show was held in the downtown Trenton area on Sunday during the Missouri Days Festival, and here are the results of the judging.
kttn.com
Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark
The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
northwestmoinfo.com
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
kttn.com
Livingston County deputy discovers suspect hiding under pile of laundry
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive was found hiding in a pile of laundry on October 14th. Thirty-two-year-old Faren Danielle Evans of Dawn was arrested on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on an original felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
kttn.com
Chillicothe and Milan to host public meetings for input on broadband internet access
Chillicothe and Milan will be locations when the Office of Broadband Development holds a listening tour later this month and early next month. To help shape future investments in broadband, the public is invited to take part in the “Connecting All Missourians” initiative. This is aimed at ensuring...
Kan. man fleeing police at over 100mph accused of double murder
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas man faces 2nd Degree murder and other felony charges for the Oct. 2, crash in downtown Kansas City that killed two individuals, including a driver stopped at a red light, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jose Angel Vega, 28, Kansas City, Kansas,...
