Hamilton, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Drivers damages two buildings and vehicle in Carrollton

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- An area resident was treated for minor injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle and garage door in Carrollton Wednesday. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Robert Hart, 92, of Carrollton, drove through a garage door at Sinclair Car Wash, crossed Highway 65 and struck a second garage door and parked Hum Vee.
CARROLLTON, MO
kchi.com

Recent Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark

The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.
CLARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident

A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
MEADVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry

A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
