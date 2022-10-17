ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monrovianow.com

Dinner at Domenico’s

Dinner at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of Magnolia. The long-time Monrovia restaurant has been lightly remodeled. Got the ravioli with a side salad (not shown ‘cause I ate it) for half off the regular price of $25.95 and a beer for $7.95. Very nice.
MONROVIA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Central Library (+ $5M). Rose Bowl Stadium (+ $3M). La Vina Trail Completion (+1.5M)

PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard,net:. Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council and Altadena Town Council, announcing grants for the Pasadena Central Library, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the La Vina Trail. By News Desk. Pasadena Central Library. The Pasadena Central Library was founded years...
PASADENA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
MONROVIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”

Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
PASADENA, CA
monrovianow.com

Founder of Unity Center Honored

The plaque, just outside the Foothill Unity Center, says:. The Foothill Unity Center was founded in 1980 by Josephine Anderson in a borrowed church closet in Monrovia. She was in charge of Immaculate Conception CatholicChurch's food program in the late 1970's when she realized that those needing food were going from church to church seeking help. Feeling that this was both ineffect; and wasteful, she rallied the leaders from local churches to solve this problem.
MONROVIA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness

The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
NORWALK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
Canyon News

City Continues Opposition From County To Move Juvenile Prisoners

MALIBU—The city of Malibu continues its opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing a letter of protest with the County on September 14, 2022. Malibu previously filed a letter of protest on July 13, 2022.
MALIBU, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center

A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
INGLEWOOD, CA
L.A. Weekly

LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places

As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

[UPDATE] Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel

SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. When officers arrived at the scene,...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In

“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM

A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy