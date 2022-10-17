Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
monrovianow.com
Dinner at Domenico’s
Dinner at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of Magnolia. The long-time Monrovia restaurant has been lightly remodeled. Got the ravioli with a side salad (not shown ‘cause I ate it) for half off the regular price of $25.95 and a beer for $7.95. Very nice.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Central Library (+ $5M). Rose Bowl Stadium (+ $3M). La Vina Trail Completion (+1.5M)
PASADENA, ALTADENA – ColoradoBoulevard,net:. Assemblymember Chris Holden presented his legislative update to the Pasadena City Council and Altadena Town Council, announcing grants for the Pasadena Central Library, the Rose Bowl Stadium, and the La Vina Trail. By News Desk. Pasadena Central Library. The Pasadena Central Library was founded years...
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Fatal Rollover Accident at Magnolia and Olive; Drunks in Abundance; Rock Thrown Through Church Window; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 13 – 19. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 75 investigations. Domestic Violence. October 13 at 1:07 a.m., a call was received from an unknown location...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
pasadenanow.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken Now in Pasadena: “Really Good Food”
Pasadena residents can now order their favorites (or discover new ones) at Dino’s Famous Chicken for pick up and delivery from its new Pasadena location at 55 S. Madison Avenue. “Pasadena’s always been an area that we wanted to get into,” Nicole Pantazis, daughter of Demetrios Pantazi, the original...
monrovianow.com
Founder of Unity Center Honored
The plaque, just outside the Foothill Unity Center, says:. The Foothill Unity Center was founded in 1980 by Josephine Anderson in a borrowed church closet in Monrovia. She was in charge of Immaculate Conception CatholicChurch's food program in the late 1970's when she realized that those needing food were going from church to church seeking help. Feeling that this was both ineffect; and wasteful, she rallied the leaders from local churches to solve this problem.
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
City of Norwalk declares state of emergency over homelessness
The city of Norwalk is pressing the panic button due to a homelessness crisis that has business owners and residents on alert. Norwalk Mayor Rick Ramirez announced on Wednesday that the city is seeking to declare a state of emergency due to the growing number of homeless people in the city. The number of homeless people in Norwalk has risen from 168 to 311, according to the Whittier Daily News. Ramirez and Norwalk officials blame the Project Roomkey initiative that was supposed to house homeless at vacant motels. Instead, the growing number of homeless has turned into a nuisance for residents and business...
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
Canyon News
City Continues Opposition From County To Move Juvenile Prisoners
MALIBU—The city of Malibu continues its opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing a letter of protest with the County on September 14, 2022. Malibu previously filed a letter of protest on July 13, 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Woman shot at Inglewood bank in Crenshaw shopping center
A woman was shot this morning at an Inglewood bank. Residents report hearing shots around 11:00 am in the direction of Citibank at the intersection of Crenshaw and Imperial. It’s alleged the shooting was a result of a dispute over a parking space. Witnesses report a couple in a...
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
coloradoboulevard.net
[UPDATE] Armed Barricaded Suspect on Broadway in San Gabriel
SAN GABRIEL – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 9:23 am, San Gabriel PD received a 9-1-1 call reporting a woman brandishing a gun in an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Broadway in San Gabriel. By News Desk. When officers arrived at the scene,...
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
theregistrysocal.com
3.3-Acre Cannabis Redevelopment Site Listed in El Monte for $15MM
A 3.3-acre site fully entitled with plans for a cannabis cultivation facility has recently been placed on the market in El Monte. According to the listing by NAI Capital Commercial, the property is being offered at $15 million, or about $374 per square foot. The redevelopment site is located at...
