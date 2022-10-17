Read full article on original website
Hear the music of Marvin Gaye, Abba, and Prince all in one week
PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW: How Sweet It Is: An All-Star Tribute to Marvin Gaye. WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, Oct. 22 at Sun Tiki Studios at 375 Forest Avenue in Portland. To attend, the show is $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show. TICKETS: Click here for...
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
Popular Portland beach saved by Clean Water Act 50 years ago
PORTLAND, Maine — Fifty years ago, the Clean Water Act changed the way we treat our natural resources such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams. On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress overrode President Richard Nixon's veto of the act, and it became law. The Clean Water Act established the basic...
Cannabis company set to open in 'game changer' of a location
KITTERY, Maine — It may be tough to think about, but the holiday shopping season is almost upon us and soon thousands of Mainers and tourists will flood the Kittery Outlets. Starting Friday, there will be a new shop for customers to check out, but there is an age requirement.
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
Maine polio survivor helps vaccinate kids around the world
MAINE, Maine — Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, a time to recognize the progress Rotary International and its partners have made to reduce polio cases worldwide, immunizing more than 2 billion children across 122 countries. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio is an...
Apple season in Maine finishes strong despite significant summer drought
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — At Hansel's Orchard in North Yarmouth, Margie Hansel opened up shop on a cool October Sunday morning. Flipping the closed sign to open, the morning rush of prospective apple pickers piled in line, planning which pales they will carry as they peruse the apple orchards.
Maine veterans experiencing homelessness get boost in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It couldn't have been a more comfortable fall day in Portland on Wednesday, but Mainers know winter's cold weather is closing in. While the freezing temperatures are a concern for Mainers experiencing homelessness, the need for those people is always great regardless of the time of year.
Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize
PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
'Foster grandparents' connect with young students in Maine classrooms
WINDHAM, Maine — It isn't every day you see someone over the age of 50 sitting in a first-grade classroom. Windham Primary School is one place, though, where that is a somewhat-regular occurrence. On Tuesday, 74-year-old Sue Nichols and 82-year-old Bonnie Rogers joined Heather Ray's classroom, full of bubbly...
'We are divided,' Portland mayor says while citing issues of political divisiveness
PORTLAND, Maine — "This is the real state of our city. We are polarized. We are divided," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said during the State of City address Monday evening. After discussing achievements in Portland surrounding housing, pandemic recovery, and more, Snyder turned her focus in the address to the growing divisiveness in Portland politics.
'Right to Repair' progresses as automakers push back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Avesta Housing preparing to open residential complex for asylum seekers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Avesta Housing is preparing to open a new apartment complex intended for asylum seekers. The facility, on Westbrook Street in South Portland, will include 52 units, and the nonprofit housing developer hopes families can begin moving into their new homes in November. "I think we're...
Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat
PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
Lewiston police investigate homicide
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of River Street in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed the investigation on Thursday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss issued a news release around 4:20 p.m....
Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
As wind and rain hit, Maine towns work toward storm-proof infrastructure
BATH, Maine — While his crews cleaned leaves out of storm drains, Bath Public Works Director Lee Leiner found opportunity in Friday's downpour. "The good thing about this storm right here is it's going to give us good flow data," he smiled. "So, we have numerous sewer flow meters in the sewers."
Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
Central Maine Power crews restore electricity before wind, rain end
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's electricity companies restored power to thousands of people in a matter of hours after strong winds and a rain storm blew through the state on Friday. Central Maine Power reported 69,578 of its customers did not have power at the peak of the storm. About...
