NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Starbucks near Old Port votes to unionize

PORTLAND, Maine — Starbucks employees at the location in Portland off Exchange Street and Middle Street voted to unionize 10-3 on Monday, following several months of planning since announcing their intent to unionize on Aug. 16. The vote to unionize means Portland and Biddeford have the only two Starbucks...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest teen following RSU 73 threat

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old boy from Livermore Falls faces a charge of criminal terrorizing following a reported threat regarding a firearm at a school in RSU 73. The arrest follows an investigation Wednesday upon discovery of an alleged threat made on a school bus bringing children home from school, Jay Police Chief Richard Caton IV said Thursday in a news release.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston police investigate homicide

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating a homicide that took place in the area of River Street in Lewiston on Wednesday night. Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed the investigation on Thursday morning. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss issued a news release around 4:20 p.m....
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash

WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
WATERBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta bank robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with an Augusta bank robbery that happened on Saturday, police say. The Augusta Police Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to make the arrest. The bank robbery happened at Camden National Bank on Armory Street. Augusta police responded...
AUGUSTA, ME
