NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
Bubba Wallace's apparent retaliation against Kyle Larson could have been much worse, but he got lucky when he clipped another car before the wall.
NASCAR has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race for intentionally wrecking and then shoving Kyle Larson Sunday in the NASCAR Cup series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two drivers were racing side by side on lap 94 of the South Point 400 when Larson pinched Wallace into...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Kevin Harvick offered some strong thoughts on the Bubba Wallace incident during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace got upset with a maneuver from Kyle Larson and retaliated by running across the track to ram last year’s Cup Series winner. Not only did Wallace take himself and Larson out of the race, but his actions also cost Toyota teammate, Christopher Bell. Then Wallace charged at Larson and gave him several hard shoves outside their cars.
Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reveals If He Apologized After Race
Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized for his retaliatory hit on Kyle Larson, whose car sputtered into Bell and took the Toyota driver out of Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Bell said Wallace spoke to him later that day. "We actually...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INTERVIEW: Alex Palou, turning the page
The fruits of Alex Palou’s success in North America will be on display for a global audience on Friday as the NTT IndyCar Series title winner makes his Formula 1 race weekend debut in Free Practice 1 with McLaren. His journey back to Circuit of The Americas, the site...
Pierson signs with HMD/DCR for Indy Lights
Teenage LMP2 driver Josh Pierson will join the ranks of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing’s expansive eight-car Indy Lights team next year. The American will face a steep learning curve as he attempts to turn his sports car experience and fourth-place run in the 2021 USF2000 championship into a successful debut at the top of IndyCar’s open-wheel ladder.
The RACER Mailbag, October 19
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
MoneyGram deal takes Haas to budget cap limit and ‘next level’ - Steiner
Guenther Steiner says Haas F1’s MoneyGram title sponsorship deal means the team will operate at the budget cap limit next season and step up to “the next level” to fight for podiums. MoneyGram will become Haas’ title sponsor in 2023, with the U.S.-based company signing a multi-year...
Why are racing cars driving up and down an abandoned railway tunnel?
A tip of the hat to the editor over at Dailysportscar this morning for reminding me of one of the cooler bits of industrial repurposing in the automotive world. It's a Victorian railway tunnel in England that saw its last train in 1966 but is now entering its second life as an advanced aerodynamics test facility and an interesting alternative to a wind tunnel.
