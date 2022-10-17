Read full article on original website
Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie
Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating
It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
Want To Get Spooky? Cheyenne Paranormal Team Offering Two Guests To Join Their Investigation
Spooky season is in full swing across Cheyenne and as we inch closer to Halloween, it's going to keep getting more spooky. That's how it works, you can feel it. If not a paranormal feeling, you at least feel it through decorations and through all the movies on TV. It's the best, right?
Happening Friday: Pumpkin Dunkin’ and Fall Festival in Laramie
The City of Laramie Parks and Recreation is super excited to bring back the super popular event, for the community to enjoy! The Pumpkin Dunkin' and Fall Festival is back THIS FRIDAY! Don't miss out!. They will have fun games like Halloween Bingo, the ring ross, Pumpkin Bowling, and Bean...
Country Singer Chase Rice Shooting A Music Video In Cheyenne
Well, this isn't what I expected to find on the internet today. Country singer, Chase Rice took a break from making hits to shop at a local boutique in Cheyenne. Which, I mean, if you're going for great fashion, this is a great start. Chase Rice was shopping yesterday at...
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To Trick-Or-Treat On Campus
The University of Wyoming is inviting all the little ghouls, goblins, princesses, zombies, and superheroes for a Safe Treat on the UW campus next week! Various events, fun activities, and a bunch of treats await!. Hosted by various UW departments, such as the Residence Life, the Center for Student Involvement...
Cheyenne Kitten Finds Forever Home After Wet & Wild Ride Through Car Wash
A Cheyenne kitten went for a wet and wild ride last Tuesday after getting stuck inside the wheel well of a minivan. According to Cheyenne and Laramie County Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner, a Cheyenne woman had just gone through the Breeze Thru Car Wash at 2106 Dell Range Boulevard when she heard a kitten crying for help from her minivan and reported it.
Here’s the Schedule for This Week’s UW Homecoming
In case you missed it, the University of Wyoming's homecoming is this week and the university has a bunch of fun things lined up for you! Aside from the Pokes taking on the Utah State Aggies for the Homecoming game, there are so many other events going on. Whether you're an alum returning for your reunion, staff or faculty, or if you're a student, here is what's happening during Homecoming week!
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November
Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
These Are The Grocery Stores Cheyenne And Laramie Want
Big news in the world of groceries dropped on Friday, if you missed it, Kroger is merging with Albertsons, you can read about my musings on the situation and how I really think we should have an Aldi Grocery Store in Southeast Wyoming here. I still hold those feelings as true, but when I shared the post on our Facebook pages, I was awarded with plenty of ideas that locals in Southeast Wyoming are interested in.
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
Wyoming’s Titus Swen Utilized Bye Week to Heal Body, Mind
LARAMIE -- Wyoming's first bye week of the season was a welcome one, especially for Titus Swen. The Cowboys' starting running back has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground just one time. He's averaging only 16 rushing attempts per game. Numerous times, the 5-foot-11, 206-pounder, known for his punishing style, has needed assistance leaving the field.
Free Halloween Goodie Bags For Laramie’s Little Ghosts
Premier Bone and Joint Centers will be handing out free boo-tastic goodie bags for your little skeletons. Not sure what the goodie bags will consist of exactly but, I hope it's not just milk because... you know... calcium? Promoting good bones? But, I personally love milk, so I would love it anyway, just not sure if the young ones would have the same thoughts. But if they do give out candies, they're gonna be giving the dentists some businesses.
Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION
Date: October 14-15 Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.) Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!. When: 8 p.m. Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.) Cost: $15/person. Saturday, October 15. Laramie River...
Fallen Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Remembered on Anniversary of His Death
Today marks the eight-year anniversary of the death of Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Robbie. According to an agency Facebook post, Robbie's handler, Trooper Dave Chatfield, was conducting a vehicle search near mile marker 266 on Interstate 80 -- about six miles west of Arlington -- when he found a controlled substance.
Laramie High School Sports Roundup 10-19-22
A pair of top-three finishes at the conference cross-country championships highlighted the Laramie High School sports recap from last weekend. LHS teams ran in Afton last Friday afternoon. Also last week, Laramie hosted a huge swim invitational, volleyball won twice on the road, and football lost at Rock Springs. Laramie...
Is Utah State really considered a rivalry game?
LARAMIE -- Admittedly, Blake Anderson doesn't know much about Jim Bridger's rifle, the traveling trophy awarded to the winner of the Wyoming-Utah State game. The Aggies' second-year head coach might not have a clue about the mountain man's weaponry, but he does know he wants to put his hands on it Saturday night in Laramie.
Cheyenne Festival To Offer Haunted Ghost Hunts Of Atlas Theater
Midnight West Fest is gearing up for its 2022 festival at the Atlas Theater in Cheyenne. If you're not familiar with the festival, it's a film festival that runs for a few days during spooky season each year. This year, it will be held from October 21st through the 23rd. It's for a good cause, too, part of the proceeds go to Cheyenne Little Theatre for all they do.
2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie
Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line. The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
