California State

KGET 17

Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged 20 sheriffs and law enforcement to continue fighting what he calls “chaos” on the border caused by the Biden administration. “Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff because of the open border policies...
Newsom to end COVID-19 state of emergency

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end on Feb. 28, 2023, according to a press release from his office. “This timeline gives the health care system needed flexibility to handle any potential surge that may occur after the...
Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality. The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service...
NOAA releases California winter weather predictions

(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
