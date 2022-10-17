ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
Toucher & Rich: Paul Finebaum vs. angry Alabama fans

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after a loss to the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
See Tennessee’s National Championship Odds

Tennessee’s first win over No. 3 Alabama was monumental on its own. The Vols exorcised 15 years worth of demons as Tennessee fans poured on the field as Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal ended a thrilling Third Saturday in October. While the win is extremely meaningful on its...
Tennessee OL trolled Will Anderson after Alabama’s loss to the Vols

Alabama could face Tennessee again in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. If it happens, Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson has the motivation needed. After suffering a loss to the Volunteers, Anderson told reporters Monday that ‘anxiety’ played a role in the Tide not having the intensity. Coach Nick Saban said the same thing, especially with players not chanting before the game. Gerald Mincey, an offensive lineman for Tennessee, is not having the excuses from Alabama. He trolled Anderson’s anxiey comment on Instagram with the caption, “Naw fam you just suck..”
Georgia-based company looking to fill positions in Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia-based company is looking to fill more positions for its facility in Maryville. Newell Brands has full-time job opportunities ranging from Adhesive Packer to Machine Operator. According to Newell Brands, the company was founded in Atlanta, Ga., and produces planet-friendly brands to enhance and brighten consumers’ lives at home and outside.
Morgan Wallen Celebrates UT Win Over Alabama With Acoustic Performance at Knoxville Bar: VIDEO

While celebrating the University of Tennessee’s incredible win over Alabama, Morgan Wallen hit the spotlight for an acoustic performance at a Knoxville bar. While hanging out at Peyton Manning’s new bar, Saloon 16, Morgan Wallen did an acoustic performance after the big game. Prior to the big win, Wallen was seen hanging out with Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini at Neyland Stadium.
