A teenager from Colorado Springs is recovering after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Jabin Wade goes to college at Prairie View A&M University near Houston, TX. Wade was struck by the bullet while driving home with friends at college. "Everybody told me in the hospital was constantly reminding me that I'm very lucky, I'm extremely lucky to be alive, especially considering I still have the bullet," said Wade. Doctors are optimistic that Wade will recover with no permanent damage but the bullet will remain in his head. It's located next to an artery and there is concern about trying to remove it.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO