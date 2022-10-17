Read full article on original website
KKTV
Boy hit by car near Doherty High School in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public after a boy was hit by a car near a Colorado Springs high school. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the crash happened on Thursday at about 1:37 p.m. in the 4500 block of Barnes Road. The intersection is near Doherty High School. Police did not provide the exact age of the boy, but identified him as a juvenile.
Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly hitting motorcyclist, fleeing scene
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday after allegedly hitting a motorcycle rider and fleeing the scene. Police say that driver was traveling westbound on Hancock Expressway in a Hyundai SUV when he abruptly made a U-turn at Union Boulevard. “As a result of the...
KKTV
WATCH: Deadly crash on northbound I-25 near PPIR
Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A...
Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department received numerous 911 calls early Wednesday morning regarding a shooting. According to police, the calls came in just after 1 a.m. to report a disturbance and gunshots being fired in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle. When police arrived at the scene, however, they didn't The post Police investigate shooting in southeast Colorado Springs after receiving numerous 911 calls appeared first on KRDO.
Car and home hit by gunfire in southeast Colorado Springs, police say
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after reports of a disturbance and shots fired early in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in southeast Colorado Springs. At around 1 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Mazatlan Circle, off of East Fountain Boulevard and west of […]
Crash victim on Vista Del Pico Boulevard identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died from a rollover traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning on Sept. 24, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy confirmed 19-year-old, Tate Byrum, as the victim who died as a result of his injuries. At 12:15 a.m., CSPD was called near […]
KKTV
WATCH: Home searched in Colorado Springs as three men are accused of connection to alleged poaching ring
A pickup and semi fatally collided on northbound I-25 near exit 122 Thursday morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is releasing more information on an incident involving a woman killed by a fire truck. Warm again. Updated: 10 hours ago. Changes by Sunday!. Updated: 23 hours ago. A local woman...
Victim identified in fatal crash near UCCS
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, Sept. 27. 20-year-old, Connor Breen, of Colorado Springs died on scene after being hit by the vehicle. Officers were called to the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road regarding a […]
Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small fire forced a Colorado Springs Walmart to evacuate Thursday afternoon. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire happened inside the grocery store on 8th St. By the time crews arrived at the scene, however, CSFD said the flames had been put out. The store evacuated for The post Colorado Springs Walmart evacuated after small fire in store appeared first on KRDO.
Arrest made after crash, alcohol considered factor
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that alcohol is considered a factor in a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Hyundai SUV, that happened on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 19. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Hancock Expressway […]
KKTV
Family asks for help locating trailer of memories missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family has asked for the public’s help locating a trailer last seen in north Colorado Springs on Monday. Tricia Nelson reached out to 11 News Wednesday and said their family is offering a $500 reward for anyone who can help them recover the items, many of which belonged to her late mother.
Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- There's an investigation underway in Cañon City following a shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff's deputies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of the Country Green apartments at 3065 E. Hwy. 50 at 8:26 a.m. on reports of a man with a gun. At The post Man hospitalized after shooting with Fremont Co. Sheriff’s deputies, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs teen will keep bullet in his head after shooting
A teenager from Colorado Springs is recovering after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Jabin Wade goes to college at Prairie View A&M University near Houston, TX. Wade was struck by the bullet while driving home with friends at college. "Everybody told me in the hospital was constantly reminding me that I'm very lucky, I'm extremely lucky to be alive, especially considering I still have the bullet," said Wade. Doctors are optimistic that Wade will recover with no permanent damage but the bullet will remain in his head. It's located next to an artery and there is concern about trying to remove it.
Deputies looking for Pueblo West shoplifter
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for an alleged shoplifter who stole items from a Big R in Pueblo West. PCSO tweeted photos of the alleged suspect. If you know them or anything about the crime, contact PCSO at (719) 583-625 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or […]
KKTV
Suspicious device investigated in Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb squad swarmed a southwest Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning after a resident found a possible explosive device in their front yard. Police were called to the intersection of Maroonglen Court and Chaseglen Drive in the Broadmoor Bluffs area just after 8 a.m. to investigate...
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cañon City
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following a Thursday morning shooting.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot trash service employees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is in custody following an altercation between himself and a trash service employee involving a firearm. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Colorado Ave. at 10:04 a.m. Police said the incident began when a local trash service was picking up trash in an alley. The altercation was between a trash service employee and a customer.
KKTV
1 dead after pickup and semi collide; northbound I-25 back open near PPIR
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed Thursday morning after a pickup and semi-truck collided on the interstate between Pueblo and Fountain. Colorado State Patrol had few details at the time of this writing, only that the crash occurred on northbound I-25 near the Pikes Peak International Raceway exit and a person in the pickup had died. It’s unknown what caused the collision at this time.
Man hospitalized after Cañon City shooting
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an incident involving a man with a gun and shots fired in Cañon City, on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), at around 8:26 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were called to the area of the […]
