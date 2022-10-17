Deerfield volleyball looking to get back into win column

The month of October has not been kind to the Deerfield volleyball team.

After finishing the month of September on a three-match winning streak, the Demons have dropped their last six matches to start the new month.

Deerfield lost (1-2) to Cambria-Friesland and to Dodgeland (0-2) at the Trailways Conference Tournament on Saturday, October 8. Closing out the regular season, the Demons fell (3-0) to Clinton on Tuesday, October 11 and lost (1-2) to Horicon on Thursday, October 13.

Deerfield (11-20) will travel to Horicon (25-8) on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. in the first round of regionals.