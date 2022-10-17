ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

What Baylor Has in QB Kyron Drones

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z0POm_0icWU95x00

Should Blake Shapen be ruled out of Saturday's game vs. Kansas, Dave Aranda is confident in his backup.

Baylor Bears coach Dave Aranda said Monday it's still "too early to tell" whether quarterback Blake Shapen (head) will be able to start Saturday's homecoming matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Luckily for Bears fans, Aranda feels the team will be in good hands if they have to turn the keys over to backup quarterback Kyron Drones.

"I thought Kyron had some really strong poise and some confidence," Aranda said. "Really up until that last drive [against West Virginia] he put the ball where it needed to be."

Drones was one of the bright spots in Baylor's inexplicable 43-40 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers Thursday, as the redshirt freshman helped the Bears keep pace in a whacky game. He went 7-14 for 95 yards with a touchdown and a pick in relief of Shapen.

The Bears coaching staff showed the confidence they had in Drones almost right away. After Shapen left the game with a head injury on a scary collision in the third quarter, the Bears kept the offense on the field on 4th and goal from the West Virginia three-yard line. As if that vote of confidence wasn't enough, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes called a pass play for the young quarterback, and Drones fired a strike to Hal Presley for the score.

Drones led another touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but couldn't move the ball a yard after Dillon Doyle's interception deep in Mountaineer territory so the Bears had to settle for a game-tying field goal.

With young signal callers, however, the drive certainly could have been worse. At least, that's what his coaches saw.

"There wasn't any trying to make things happen when things weren't necessarily there," Aranda said. "I thought he was seeing things clear."

Drones came to Baylor with quite a pedigree, having led Shadow Creek High School to an undefeated Texas state championship season in 2019 and were ranked as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. There was plenty of competition for his signature, but he eventually chose the Bears over SEC powers Ole Miss and Auburn as well as Big 12 rival TCU.

The backup's arm talent was unquestionably on display Thursday, with a few perfectly thrown balls to Gavin Holmes and Monaray Baldwin keeping drives alive for the Bears. His unflappability made it look like he was a grizzled veteran rather than a kid taking his first meaningful snaps of the year. Before Thursday, his standout Baylor performance was against Albany, when he threw for 100 yards and added a rushing touchdown in garbage time of a blowout, season-opening victory.

If Drones does get the nod Saturday, the game will feature two backup quarterbacks, both of whom would be relieving starters with promising starts to the season, as the Jayhawks have had to turn to Jason Bean for the time being as Jalon Daniels is listed as week-to-week but is not expected to play Saturday.

Aranda also said he does not know whether running back Sqwirl Williams will be available Saturday.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Cameron Stuart on Twitter @RealCamStuart

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Baylor women land at No. 18 in AP preseason poll

The Baylor women’s basketball team will open up the season ranked 18th, as that’s where the Bears landed in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll. Baylor is coming off a 28-7 season in Nicki Collen’s first at the helm in Waco. The Bears claimed the program’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship and nabbed a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament before being bounced by South Dakota in the second round.
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Fall Sports Moving Into Playoff Races

High school sports fans in Central Texas have plenty to stay occupied the next few weeks as fall sports seasons move into a battle to qualify for the next level of competition. With the UIL’s new athletic districts, a few names have changed, but the thrill of competition remains the...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
High School Volleyball PRO

Temple, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Reicher Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Central Texas Christian School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
TEMPLE, TX
beltonjournal.com

Gypsy Horses return to Belton for 5th year

The “Gypsy Horses” are returning to Belton for their National Championship event, produced and managed by Gail Shrine Events, November 3-6, at the Bell County Expo Center. More than 100 of the best Gypsy Horses from coast to coast will converge upon the Expo Center and compete for the title of National Champion.
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Chip And Joanna Gaines Fixed Up The Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas

I had an aunt that lived in Waco, and I remember going there in the summer. It was a long drive, but the weather was always nice and I have many fond memories of the town. There is a very special piece of property there at 3300 Austin Avenue called the Cottonland Castle. Local Waco stone contractor, John Tennant, started building the castle in 1890 on what was then the outskirts of town.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of North and East Texas from 3 AM to 9 AM on Wednesday morning. Temperatures at or below freezing are expected for these areas, with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Make sure to protect outdoor pipes as they may become damaged, and to turn off automatic sprinklers.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Water released from area lakes for downstream needs

BRAZOS RIVER BASIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority has announced that even though some area lakes are already well below their normal levels, water is being released from those reservoirs to meet desperate needs downstream. This water will soon be joined by more from lakes even further up stream.
WACO, TX
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
832
Followers
513
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy