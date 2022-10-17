Read full article on original website
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham
Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only...
Airline hired for UK’s Rwanda deportations pulls out of scheme
Exclusive: Privilege Style causes problem for Home Office as it bows to pressure from campaigners
