ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa sack manager after heavy defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham. A club spokesman said: "We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future." Villa have won just twice in the league this season and only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy