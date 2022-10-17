ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for October 17

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Now is your chance to vote on which star will be named the athlete of the week following the eighth week of high school football on the Mississippi Coast.

We have high school football stars from East Central, Resurrection, Gautier, Picayune, Gulfport, St. Patrick and Vancleave on this week’s poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on Friday, Oct. 21, at www.sunherald.com.

Get to know the Sun Herald Athlete of the Week nominees here:

  • Grey Bradley, East Central: Bradley ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ 57-14 win over Long Beach.
  • Kaden Irving, Gautier: Irving threw for 344 yards and six touchdowns, plus ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 55-28 win over Vancleave.

  • Toot Bentley, Gulfport: Bentley ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Admirals’ win over Harrison Central.

  • Max Askew, Resurrection Catholic : Askew threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Eagles’ 38-26 win over Richton.
  • Chris Davis, Picayune: Davis ran for four touchdowns on offense and intercepted two passes on defense in the Maroon Tide’s 55-0 win over West Harrison.

  • Otis Brooks, St. Patrick: Brooks was responsible for 320 offensive yards, throwing three scores and rushing for three more in a 48-33 win over Westminster.

  • John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to Gautier.

Check out the full list of top performers here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV6RW_0icWU2us00
Gulfport’s Emmanuel Bentley evades George County’s defense during a game against George County at Milner Stadium in Gulfport on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
franchising.com

Captain D’s Latest Restaurant Opening in Gulfport

October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi. Located at 11487 US-49, this is the first Captain D’s for Gulfport and the brand’s 30th restaurant in Mississippi. The site was previously a Church’s Chicken and showcases Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise.
GULFPORT, MS
WDSU

Frost possible Thursday morning in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday morning shattered record lows across the Northshore and south Mississippi. It was the earliest freeze ever recorded in Slidell. Another freeze is likely again tonight, and with a calmer breeze, frost is likely, too. Protect pets, plants and people!. Thursday morning temperatures:. Northshore/South Mississippi: A...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Moss Point School District making push for greater gains

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
MOSS POINT, MS
franchising.com

Captain D’s Expands Mississippi Footprint with Latest Restaurant Opening in Gulfport

Fast Casual Seafood Brand Leverages Real Estate Conversion Expertise To Bring First Location to Gulfport Market. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Captain D’s announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi. Located at 11487 US-49, this is the first Captain D’s for Gulfport and the brand’s 30th restaurant in Mississippi. The site was previously a Church’s Chicken and showcases Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

WATCH: GMM celebrates Hancock County with a sunrise show from Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were watching Good Morning Mississippi Wednesday morning, you saw the sun rise over beautiful downtown Bay St. Louis as our crew celebrated Hancock County. We checked in with Stennis Space Center and Lazy Magnolia Brewery, took a mystic ghost tour through Bayou Caddy, met some pirates, and even spent some time walking down memory lane.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Former WLOX Reporter Al Showers talks about why he loves Hancock County

It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
6K+
Followers
163
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy