It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for October 17

Now is your chance to vote on which star will be named the athlete of the week following the eighth week of high school football on the Mississippi Coast.

We have high school football stars from East Central, Resurrection, Gautier, Picayune, Gulfport, St. Patrick and Vancleave on this week’s poll.

This is not a scientific poll, and you can vote as many times as you’d like until voting ends at noon on Friday, Oct. 21, at www.sunherald.com.

Get to know the Sun Herald Athlete of the Week nominees here:

Grey Bradley, East Central: Bradley ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets’ 57-14 win over Long Beach.

Max Askew, Resurrection Catholic : Askew threw two touchdowns and ran for another in the Eagles’ 38-26 win over Richton.

John Peterson, Vancleave: Peterson ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to Gautier.

