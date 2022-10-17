ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason Mount Reacts To Breaking His Goal Drought

By Melissa Edwards
 3 days ago

The midfielder scored two goals against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday with both efforts coming from Mason Mount .

The England international was helped out by his country teammate Tyrone Mings for the opener, after the centre half played him in directly in front of Emi Martinez's net, before Mount then side-footed home.

The second was a from a 20-yard free kick which dipped just under the crossbar near the middle of the goal and caught out a poorly positioned goalkeeper.

It was the first time this season that the midfielder had made the scoresheet, despite having picked up five assists already. But, as he told the Official Chelsea website , he wasn't too worried.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

"You never want to start the season without scoring for that long, but it happened to me last season (11 games in) , so I know how to deal with it," Mount said.

"I don’t want it to happen, but it doesn’t bother me too much. I’m mentally strong, I stuck at it, and eventually in my head I’m thinking they’re going to come.

"Last season when I scored my first goal I got two others in the game, and now I’ve got two. It was an enjoyable one. And the most important thing is that as a team we’ve been winning."

IMAGO / PA Images

Mount's performances have spoken enough for themselves for fans to not be worrying about his lack of goals, especially in a team with Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and his positive mindset will expectantly have a good impact on his team.

