AZFamily
Driven teen has eye for color, owning own salon
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Angel loves makeup. She loves learning about it, doing it and giving it an early look when it comes to a career. Any color on the wheel is fair game when it comes to this creative outlet and hobby. “Growing up, make up and hair,...
Buzz off, dude! 4 ways to prevent mosquito bites
ARIZONA, USA — It’s probably not in your head: If mosquitoes seem more prone to bite you or your friend over someone else, there’s probably a reason. “It’s definitely true that there are some people who are like mosquito magnets,” Kathleen Walker, a Medical Entomologist at the University of Arizona, said.
'Everything starts to shut down': Doctors explain why fentanyl pills are so dangerous for kids
PHOENIX — Two young kids in the Valley nearly lost their lives after having fentanyl in their system. Phoenix police said they were separate incidents. In both cases, the babies were taken to the hospital when doctors discovered they had ingested fentanyl. "That is a terrifying thing for everyone,"...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug treatment center in Scottsdale takes unique approach for fentanyl detox
PHOENIX - The opioid epidemic in Arizona, and across the country, is killing thousands of people every year, and a medical center in Scottsdale is hoping to help people overcome addiction or detox from drug use with a unique approach. The use of opiates, especially fentanyl, can be deadly. "If...
AZFamily
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has received reports of nearly thirty birds all found dead. It’s happening around one lake community in Chandler. It’s all because of the bird flu, which means keeping your pets away from the birds. “Since the end of September, we...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
AZFamily
St. Vincent de Paul seeks underwear donations with “Drop Your Drawers” event
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - St. Vincent de Paul Resource Center is hosting another underwear donation drive with the goal of gathering 10,000 pairs of underwear for those who are experiencing homelessness. According to the center, around 2,000 pairs of underwear are handed out each month- totaling more than 24,000 each...
AZFamily
Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
'She really owes her life to her father': Valley girl struck by lightning was saved by her dad
PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say. A large part of her survival was owed to her dad. A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened in the...
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love: The Velvet Buttercream
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aaron Curiel grew up in the Arizona restaurant industry. He’s a 3rd generation baker, following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather. Curiel’s great grandfather Joe Romo owned a bakery in Holbrook where he made cakes, donuts, cookies, and more. His grandfather, Ezekiel (Sikie) Romo bought the bakery and turned it into Romo’s Cafe, which is what it’s called today.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts
The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
AZFamily
2 family-owned businesses burglarized in central Phoenix
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
AZFamily
Thieves posing as Amazon workers stealing credit cards part of alleged crime ring
ABC 15 News
Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix
Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
East Valley Tribune
Fight likely over new QC link to the west
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
