AZFamily

Driven teen has eye for color, owning own salon

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Angel loves makeup. She loves learning about it, doing it and giving it an early look when it comes to a career. Any color on the wheel is fair game when it comes to this creative outlet and hobby. “Growing up, make up and hair,...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Buzz off, dude! 4 ways to prevent mosquito bites

ARIZONA, USA — It’s probably not in your head: If mosquitoes seem more prone to bite you or your friend over someone else, there’s probably a reason. “It’s definitely true that there are some people who are like mosquito magnets,” Kathleen Walker, a Medical Entomologist at the University of Arizona, said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats, and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money. “I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two family-owned Phoenix businesses burglarized over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- AZ Taco King started in a kitchen five years ago, and they opened their restaurant on 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. Down the street is Pepe’s Taco Villa, which has been open for 43 years. Both businesses are well-known in the community, and that’s why it came as a shock when they were broken into.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love: The Velvet Buttercream

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Aaron Curiel grew up in the Arizona restaurant industry. He’s a 3rd generation baker, following the footsteps of his grandfather and great grandfather. Curiel’s great grandfather Joe Romo owned a bakery in Holbrook where he made cakes, donuts, cookies, and more. His grandfather, Ezekiel (Sikie) Romo bought the bakery and turned it into Romo’s Cafe, which is what it’s called today.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts

The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 family-owned businesses burglarized in central Phoenix

Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. A popular Phoenix Mexican restaurant and a Hawaiian BBQ restaurant were among the eateries who made this week's Dirty Dining list. Group alleges shipping containers at Arizona border will affect endangered animals. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Fight likely over new QC link to the west

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, Gilbert officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ

