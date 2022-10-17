Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
Related
recordpatriot.com
After learning how to walk again, North Haven man returns to Gaylord to help others
WALLINGFORD — Dino Fuoco said he thanks two lords: the Good Lord and Gaylord Hospital. Fuoco, 90, was able to live an independent life before early this year when he collapsed out of bed, struggling to breathe, move or speak. He was able to reach his telephone and call 911. He does not recall how paramedics entered his home or took him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His symptoms were severe.
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Eyewitness News
Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while...
Turnto10.com
Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man
(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
New Haven Police Department mourns loss of officer to cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is mourning after a "loyal member" of the force died of cancer this week. Officer Michael Hinton passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer that lasted 18 months. He joined the New Haven Police Department in 2014. "Officer...
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
lD Released Of 19-Year-Old Killed In Waterbury Crash Just Days Before His Scheduled Wedding
Police have released the identity of a 19-year-old Connecticut man and member of the Connecticut National Guard killed in a two-vehicle crash just days before his wedding. Josue Alicea-Tirado, of Waterbury, was killed in New Haven County around 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Waterbury. According to Waterbury Police Lt....
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.
A preliminary report regarding the incident that took place last week on Redstone Hill Road, Bristol, Connecticut, which resulted in a tragic demise of two police officers, has been released by The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
Several people displaced in East Main Street apartment fire in Bridgeport
Several people are displaced following an apartment fire that heavily damaged the rear of a two-story building in Bridgeport.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Sentenced to Prison for Killing 18-Year-Old in Stamford
A then-15-year-old has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering a teenage Stamford man in 2018, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. The now 19-year-old Sirus Dixon killed Antonio Robinson in Stamford on May 31, 2018. In July, Dixon was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. Trial testimony suggested...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane
2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
recordpatriot.com
Charges dropped against Randy Cox who is paralyzed after injury in New Haven police custody
NEW HAVEN — The criminal charges have been dropped against Richard "Randy" Cox, a city man officials say was paralyzed after he was injured in police custody in June. Cox was arrested June 19 after police said they found him in possession of a handgun at a block party on Lilac Street. He was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
NBC Connecticut
Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted
Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
recordpatriot.com
Tibetan Kitchen, New Haven's first Tibetan eatery, brings phing-sha, momos and chai to Chapel & Howe
NEW HAVEN — New Haven long ago earned a reputation as a foodie's paradise, particularly for it's wide variety of ethnic restaurants. Tibetan food is now a part of that diverse culinary mix. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been since 2011, quietly opened at...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
Comments / 0