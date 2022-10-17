ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

recordpatriot.com

After learning how to walk again, North Haven man returns to Gaylord to help others

WALLINGFORD — Dino Fuoco said he thanks two lords: the Good Lord and Gaylord Hospital. Fuoco, 90, was able to live an independent life before early this year when he collapsed out of bed, struggling to breathe, move or speak. He was able to reach his telephone and call 911. He does not recall how paramedics entered his home or took him to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. His symptoms were severe.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges dropped for man paralyzed while in New Haven police custody

Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 20, including a woman who was struck and killed while she changed a tire. Stonington schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban pride flags from classrooms. Charges dropped for man paralyzed while...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Turnto10.com

Connecticut man convicted of 2020 murder of Westerly man

(WJAR) — A jury found a Connecticut man guilty of the murder of a Westerly man in 2020. Louis Seignious was found guilty of the murder of 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian. Seignious, 33 of Norwich, Connecticut, was found guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and domestic breaking and entering.
WESTERLY, RI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport lies in eastern Fairfield County at the estuary of the Pequonnock River on Long Island Sound. As the largest city in Connecticut, it also earned the name Park City because of its more than 1,300 acres of public park space. Established in 1821, the city got its name from...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Teen Sentenced to Prison for Killing 18-Year-Old in Stamford

A then-15-year-old has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for murdering a teenage Stamford man in 2018, according to the Division of Criminal Justice. The now 19-year-old Sirus Dixon killed Antonio Robinson in Stamford on May 31, 2018. In July, Dixon was convicted of first-degree manslaughter. Trial testimony suggested...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Car Hits A Trane

2022-10-19@10:53pm–#Bridgeport CT–A car hits a Trane Air Conditioner condenser and coil, also causing damage to the building at the corner of Maplewood and Clinton Avenue. There were no reported injuries.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
recordpatriot.com

Charges dropped against Randy Cox who is paralyzed after injury in New Haven police custody

NEW HAVEN — The criminal charges have been dropped against Richard "Randy" Cox, a city man officials say was paralyzed after he was injured in police custody in June. Cox was arrested June 19 after police said they found him in possession of a handgun at a block party on Lilac Street. He was charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, second-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted

Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

