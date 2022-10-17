ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

gastronomicslc.com

Final Salt Lake City farmer’s market of 2022 is this Saturday

With the last vestiges of our extended Summer looking set to call it a day any moment – this weekend will also see the curtain call for the 2022 season of the Summer downtown SLC farmer’s market. This Saturday (October 22nd) will be your last chance to wander pioneer park and grab goodies from local farmers and makers. Don’t forget the ‘restaurant alley’ that sites in the Northern center of the park, offering a range of eclectic bites.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT
Idaho State Journal

F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City

An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Alpine School District responds to allegations of school closures

As election day looms, Alpine School District has released a statement decrying “misinformation” that has been spread regarding its proposed $595 million bond. ASD’s 2022 bond was authorized by the district’s Board of Education on Aug. 9. If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the money would be used to construct six new schools, complete six school rebuilds and renovations, and fund three safety, security and land acquisition projects.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
PARK CITY, UT

