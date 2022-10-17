Read full article on original website
gastronomicslc.com
Final Salt Lake City farmer’s market of 2022 is this Saturday
With the last vestiges of our extended Summer looking set to call it a day any moment – this weekend will also see the curtain call for the 2022 season of the Summer downtown SLC farmer’s market. This Saturday (October 22nd) will be your last chance to wander pioneer park and grab goodies from local farmers and makers. Don’t forget the ‘restaurant alley’ that sites in the Northern center of the park, offering a range of eclectic bites.
KSLTV
New video: Gabby Petito seen at Wyoming store shortly before her death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly revealed footage shows Gabby Petito shopping with Brian Laundrie at a Whole Foods Market in Wyoming just before her death. The surveillance video, released by the Town of Jackson Police Department, shows Petito alive on Aug. 27, 2021, as the pair parks and walks inside the store.
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
kjzz.com
Gang member named Public Enemy No.1 wanted by Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A dangerous gang member known to be armed is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah's Fugitives. In fact, the Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit has brought back their Public Enemy Number #1 poster and Silas Severnak is the first one on it this year.
‘That very well could have cost us the game’: Pac-12 officials’ clock issue vexes Kyle Whittingham
The final seconds of the Utah Utes-USC Trojans game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City certainly didn’t help the perception of Pac-12 referees
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
‘Several thousand dollars worth of damage’: Salt Lake City rooftop burglar arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.
F-35 crashes at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City
An F-35 fighter jet crashed on Wednesday evening at the north end of the runway at Hill Air Force Base north of Salt Lake City. The base reported the crash via Facebook around 6:45 p.m., saying that the pilot ejected prior to impact and landed nearby. “The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base posted via Facebook. “The cause...
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
kjzz.com
3 alleged gang members accused in 2020 murder of 21-year-old outside Millcreek carwash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
KSLTV
Mystery of rotten and dead fish smell in North Salt Lake solved
NORTH SALT LAKE — The Davis County Health Department said it finally discovered what caused a “fishy” or “rotten” smell that permeated parts of North Salt Lake at the beginning of the month. “It was like, really yucky,” Latai Kaufusi told KSL. “It kind of...
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
Alpine School District responds to allegations of school closures
As election day looms, Alpine School District has released a statement decrying “misinformation” that has been spread regarding its proposed $595 million bond. ASD’s 2022 bond was authorized by the district’s Board of Education on Aug. 9. If approved by voters on Nov. 8, the money would be used to construct six new schools, complete six school rebuilds and renovations, and fund three safety, security and land acquisition projects.
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
Springville man found dead in van, police ask for public help
The Springville Police Department is asking for the public’s help after finding a 56-year-old man dead in his van.
kslnewsradio.com
Housing crisis in Park City about to get a lot worse
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s about to get even harder to find a place to live in Park City and the surrounding area. International students with J-1 cultural exchange visas—who work at the resorts—are allowed back into the country for the first time since the pandemic.
