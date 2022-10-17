Led by a team of motorcycle riders, Santa stopped by the The Children’s Home of Reading Sunday to check and see whose been naughty or nice. “The Holiday Toy Run kicks off the beginning of our Gift Drive for the over 2200 children we serve, and having Santa take time to check in with the children is extra special”, said Jill Troutman, VP of Advancement. “Who knew the riders had a direct link to the big man in the North Pole?”

READING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO