Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March
Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Trauma survivors, first responders invited to plant garden on Reading Hospital campus
Reading Hospital Trauma Center, in collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, invited trauma survivors and their families, healthcare professionals, and first responders to plant a flower garden on the hospital campus Thursday afternoon. Each participant received a flower bulb to plant in a garden space located outside the Emergency Department...
Shooting in Reading nightclub parking lot leaves man injured
Police in Reading are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 around 1:34am. The incident took place in the parking lot of Reverb Nightclub located in the 1400 block of North 9th Street. Initial reported as a male shot...
United Way of Berks County receives special gift from Carpenter Technology Group
United Way of Berks County announced it was a recipient of a special gift from Carpenter Technology’s Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Commissioning Team at its Reading, PA facility through the company’s annual Impact Awards. The Impact Awards honor teams from across the Company who have accomplished notable achievements...
Salvation Army Reading hosts annual Angel Tree program sign-up
The Salvation Army Reading Corps is accepting applications for its annual Angel Tree Program until October 31, 2022. The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for children ages 12 and younger in Berks County each year. Once a child has been registered and accepted as an Angel,...
Halloween trick-or-treat hours announced by city of Reading
Trick-or-Treating in the City of Reading will be on Monday, October 31st, from 5pm until 8pm. Mayor Moran is asking residents who plan on handing out treats to turn on their porch lights from 5pm – 8pm to make it easier for trick-or-treaters to identify participating homes. Drivers are...
Santa stops by Children’s Home of Reading to kickoff annual gift drive
Led by a team of motorcycle riders, Santa stopped by the The Children’s Home of Reading Sunday to check and see whose been naughty or nice. “The Holiday Toy Run kicks off the beginning of our Gift Drive for the over 2200 children we serve, and having Santa take time to check in with the children is extra special”, said Jill Troutman, VP of Advancement. “Who knew the riders had a direct link to the big man in the North Pole?”
IntegraCare, Weathervane Capital Partners joint venture to build two senior living communities in Berks County
Two new senior living communities, The Residence at Village Greens and The Residence at Boyertown, are coming to Berks County through a joint venture of IntegraCare and Weathervane Capital Partners. The two senior living communities will combine to create approximately 200 jobs and the two sites will make a total...
1 dead, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Northeast Reading
A 33-year-old man died and four others rescued after a house fire in Northeast Reading late Saturday night. Officials identified the deceased victim as Adam Weis. Firefighters in Reading responded to a working house fire in the 900 block of Marion Street late Saturday night, October 16, 2022 around 11pm.
Acting Secretary of Education, Reading first graders ‘Talk About’ music and arts education
Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty visited 10th and Penn Elementary School in the Reading School District Tuesday to celebrate music and the arts with first graders at the school. During the event, he played “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto on the guitar with special guests and...
Literacy Council receives $250K grant to expand citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks
The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks announced Wednesday that it received a $250,000 grant to provide Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services to expand the availability of high-quality citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks County. This award is one of three issued in Pennsylvania, and one of fifty issued across the United States.
Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
Security Guard injured after shooting at downtown Reading bar
The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Reading, leaving one person injured. On October 9, 2022, around 2:30am, a man showed up to Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound, identifying himself as security at a bar in downtown Reading. According to...
Three Berks County Fire Department’s awarded PA American Water grants
Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday that it has awarded $71,000 in grants to 142 fire and rescue organizations across Pennsylvania through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is the longest running US public health observance on record. Since launching the grant program...
$15K raised during Resident Benefit Fund casino night at Heritage of Green Hills
The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, invited their family, friends and community to attend Casino Night on Saturday, October 15th, and raised over $15,000 to support The Heritage Resident Benefit Fund. The Executive Director of HOGH, Doug Walther, said, “Casino Night is our most...
Local railroad to host free adaption weekend at Berks ARL
The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and speaking...
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
