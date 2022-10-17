ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Berks Weekly

Three members of Reading drug gang convicted of murder, kidnapping and drug conspiracy charges

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero and Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams announced in a press conference Thursday that Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, 33, Dewayne Quinones, 29, and Mayco Alverez-Jackson, 25, were convicted of murder, kidnapping, drug distribution, and firearm offenses. The trio were involved with a Reading-area drug trafficking...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Police in Reading investigating string of Pharmacy robberies

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is urging local pharmacy employees to be vigilant after two recent robberies. “We are investigating two pharmacy robberies that have occurred in the past week where a male entered two pharmacies and demanded drugs and cash by passing a note at the pharmacy counter” said Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Reading man sentenced to 100 months’ imprisonment for methamphetamine trafficking

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on October 17, 2022, William F. Showers, age 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 100 months of imprisonment and a 5-year term of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Victims of domestic violence remembered in Safe Berks Silent Witness March

Safe Berks honored and remembered victims of domestic violence homicide in Berks County on Monday morning with its 21st Annual Silent Witness March & Dedication. Silently marching from Safe Berks to Reading Area Community College’s Schmidt Training & Technology Center, the event is held each October as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Berks Weekly

Santa stops by Children’s Home of Reading to kickoff annual gift drive

Led by a team of motorcycle riders, Santa stopped by the The Children’s Home of Reading Sunday to check and see whose been naughty or nice. “The Holiday Toy Run kicks off the beginning of our Gift Drive for the over 2200 children we serve, and having Santa take time to check in with the children is extra special”, said Jill Troutman, VP of Advancement. “Who knew the riders had a direct link to the big man in the North Pole?”
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

1 dead, 4 rescued from apartment fire in Northeast Reading

A 33-year-old man died and four others rescued after a house fire in Northeast Reading late Saturday night. Officials identified the deceased victim as Adam Weis. Firefighters in Reading responded to a working house fire in the 900 block of Marion Street late Saturday night, October 16, 2022 around 11pm.
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Literacy Council receives $250K grant to expand citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks

The Literacy Council of Reading-Berks announced Wednesday that it received a $250,000 grant to provide Citizenship Instruction and Naturalization Application Services to expand the availability of high-quality citizenship preparation services for immigrants in Berks County. This award is one of three issued in Pennsylvania, and one of fifty issued across the United States.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Freeze Warning issued for Berks, temps in lower 30s expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday. Temperatures in the lower 30s are expected. Areas include New Jersey counties of Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. Pennsylvania counties of Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester, upper Montgomery and upper Bucks. Frost and freezing conditions will...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Security Guard injured after shooting at downtown Reading bar

The Reading Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in downtown Reading, leaving one person injured. On October 9, 2022, around 2:30am, a man showed up to Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound, identifying himself as security at a bar in downtown Reading. According to...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

Local railroad to host free adaption weekend at Berks ARL

The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. All adopters must go through the ARL’s regular procedures to adopt, including the completion of an adoption proﬁle and speaking...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

