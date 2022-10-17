Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
Related
WBTV
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
WBTV
Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
WBTV
City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
WBTV
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position. Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in...
Action 9 helps retired Mooresville officer get new law enforcement license plate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Frank Owens spent years as a Mooresville police officer. He served on the town’s Board of Commissioners and even earned the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award the governor can give for public service. Now, Owens spends his day volunteering in...
WBTV
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools employees say they are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. “Honestly the longer this goes on the harder it is to believe it’s going to be fixed,” said veteran elementary school teacher and Gaston NCAE President Pam Miller.
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
WBTV
Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods
They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
WBTV
Discussion on proposed I-77 toll lanes set to resume at Wednesday meeting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is scheduled to meet with North Carolina Department of Transportation officials Wednesday night to review the plan to add toll lanes on Interstate 77. It’s not been a popular idea, but it was out of an unsolicited proposal to NCDOT...
Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
WBTV
Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland. Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the...
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
WBTV
Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue. Gaston County Schools employees are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting...
lakenormanpublications.com
Josh’s dispute with Mooresville involves permits, inventory, compliance
MOORESVILLE – Josh Graham and the town agree on one thing: The operation of his market – a longtime tradition on Mooresville’s west side – was never intended to be permanent in a field beside the Lowe’s YMCA off Morrison Plantation Parkway. Josh’s Farmers Market...
Comments / 0