Salisbury, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County Commissioners approve changes to animal services ordinances

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners moved forward with changes to ordinances involving animals on Tuesday night. Changes made were to define what constitutes adequate shelter, which includes dry bedding for the animals. Areas underneath outside steps, decks and stoops, inside vehicles, underneath vehicles, buildings without proper ventilation, and metal barrels won’t constitute adequate shelter.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position. Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in...
HARRISBURG, NC
WBTV

Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WBTV

Two Rowan County roads scheduled for culvert replacements

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to temporarily close two roads in Rowan County for culvert replacements throughout next week. Beginning Oct. 24, Smith Road near Enochville will be closed at the 9200 block near Back Acres Lane. Work is expected to be complete...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville residents ask for more light in neighborhoods

They may walk by faith, not by sight, but a few more lights wouldn’t hurt either. All four of the speakers who came for the public comment period at the Statesville City Council meeting all but had the same theme as they asked for more support with programs and resources on the south side of town, as well as the city’s other wards.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Discussion on proposed I-77 toll lanes set to resume at Wednesday meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is scheduled to meet with North Carolina Department of Transportation officials Wednesday night to review the plan to add toll lanes on Interstate 77. It’s not been a popular idea, but it was out of an unsolicited proposal to NCDOT...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Some Charlotte residents oppose plans for a large manufacturing plant to move in next door

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, Charlotte City Council took up a slew of zoning petitions, requesting to develop areas across the Queen City. Ten people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak both for and against one petition that looks to develop about 147 acres near the Whitewater Center. The plans say the petitioners would like to build warehouses and office space for a large industrial facility off Rhyne Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe

Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe
MONROE, NC

