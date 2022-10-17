ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

WYFF4.com

Clemson Rural Health opens health clinic in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. — Clemson Rural Health has opened a health clinic in Walhalla to improve access to care for people in the community. A grand opening was held last month. "When you get to Walhalla, the town of Walhalla, it's a little bit past downtown Seneca where most of the medical care for Oconee County is. So, this clinic was needed for people that live in those northern parts of the county," said Caitlin Kickham, associate director of clinical operations at Clemson Rural Health.
WALHALLA, SC
greenvillejournal.com

What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood

A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
livability.com

Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission Tackles Racial Disparities in Greenville, South Carolina

REEM addresses racial disparities in income and wealth, criminal justice, education and workforce development, health and wellness, and community-wide learning. In the midst of the national reckoning on racial inequities that took place in summer 2020, United Way of Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and the Urban League of the Upstate came together to form the Racial Equity and Economic Mobility (REEM) Commission with the common goal of addressing disparities in areas that negatively impact the city’s Black community.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County

Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
BLACKSBURG, SC

