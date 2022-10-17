Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Family gives update on SC student hit by van on first day of school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The 11-year-old boy hit by a van on the first day of school in Anderson County, South Carolina, is "crushing goals" at therapy and could be coming home soon. Huston Stevenson was hit by a van in the Wren High School parking lot on the...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. Disabilities and Special Needs Board closing disability employment gap
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a month focusing on the contributions of disabled workers and the barriers that still exist in the workforce. Latest figures from the Department of Labor shows someone with a disability is two times more likely to be unemployed...
FOX Carolina
SC Superintendent of Education candidate Ellen Weaver finishes master’s degree
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bob Jones University announced the Republican candidate in next month’s election for South Carolina Superintendent of Education recently finished her master’s degree. The candidate Ellen Weaver won the Republican nomination in a primary runoff earlier this year. However, she had not fulfilled...
WYFF4.com
Clemson Rural Health opens health clinic in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. — Clemson Rural Health has opened a health clinic in Walhalla to improve access to care for people in the community. A grand opening was held last month. "When you get to Walhalla, the town of Walhalla, it's a little bit past downtown Seneca where most of the medical care for Oconee County is. So, this clinic was needed for people that live in those northern parts of the county," said Caitlin Kickham, associate director of clinical operations at Clemson Rural Health.
greenvillejournal.com
What is the life expectancy of Greenville residents? It all depends on your neighborhood
A new initiative aimed at tracking the granular details of community health in the Upstate has revealed a startling discrepancy in life expectancy among Greenville residents. The new information comes as Ten at the Top joined forces with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to reach out to public stakeholder groups with community health data walks in each of the Upstate’s 10 counties.
WYFF4.com
Five Spartanburg County nonprofit organizations surprised with 'Just Because' grant
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Several nonprofit groups in the Upstate were faced with a pleasant surprise Wednesday morning. The Spartanburg County Foundation delivered surprise grants to five non-profit organizations in Spartanburg County. “They think we’re coming for a site visit," Spartanburg County Foundation President and CEO Troy Hanna said....
Fundraiser to be held this weekend for fallen Deputy
Months after the death of an Upstate deputy, the community continues to rally around his family. Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge was shot and killed in the line of duty over the summer.
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
Kohler Co. leaders tell 7News they're ending vitreous operations at the site and laying off nearly half of the employees, starting December 12, 2023. They said plastics and warehouse operations departments at this site will continue.
livability.com
Racial Equity and Economic Mobility Commission Tackles Racial Disparities in Greenville, South Carolina
REEM addresses racial disparities in income and wealth, criminal justice, education and workforce development, health and wellness, and community-wide learning. In the midst of the national reckoning on racial inequities that took place in summer 2020, United Way of Greenville County, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and the Urban League of the Upstate came together to form the Racial Equity and Economic Mobility (REEM) Commission with the common goal of addressing disparities in areas that negatively impact the city’s Black community.
New online tool locates food pantries for those in need in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences (CBSHS) at Clemson University has partnered with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Environmental Affairs to create a new online resource for those families facing food insecurity. The Food Access Map can be used to...
Sandwich-maker to create 300 jobs in Greenwood Co.
E.A. Sween Company, a ready-to-eat sandwich supplier, is investing $38 million in Greenwood County.
WYFF4.com
Flexon Industries creates 120 new jobs to Anderson County area
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Flexon Industries has created new job opportunities for Anderson County and the surrounding area. Flexon, the largest watering hose manufacturer and the leading maker of extension cords, located at 438-502 Oscar Drive, has announced the completion of the expansion of its Anderson County plant, adding 200,000 square feet and 120 new jobs.
greenville.com
Dash EV Establishing Operations in Greenville County
Dash EV, an innovative electric car company, has announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company’s operations will create 10 new jobs. Dash EV produces sustainable vehicles to expand the carsharing business. With an environmentally friendly mindset, Dash EV created Dash, a cost-effective, 100% electric and solar-charged vehicle. The company’s mission is to provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and mass transit in cities and on campuses.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon. Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road. The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death. Stay...
Upstate student found with gun on campus
An Upstate student is in custody after bringing a gun on campus. Officials in Spartanburg County say, a female student arrived at the Morgan Technology Center Monday morning smelling of marijuana.
Deputies locate goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies located a goat Wednesday in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a goat running loose in the area of Martin Ford Road in Belton. Deputies captured the goat and transported it to a location for safe holding. The sheriff’s office said the owner or anyone that knows […]
WYFF4.com
Preserving holy ground: Upstate church founded by freed slaves now a historical site
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A historic church has been permanently protected. Soapstone Church was established in 1865 and will now live on as a historical site and a working church still helping the community. "I call it God's little holy place," 80-year-old Mable Owens Clarke said as she stood...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Clemson Avenue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. Deputies said the incident was reported just before 4:40 p.m. on Clemson Avenue. Once on scene, deputies found a man in the backyard of a house with at least one gunshot...
DHEC determines cause of Spartanburg Co. fish kill
DHEC said the fish kill was caused by an overflow of sodium hypochlorite (bleach) tank at the Startex-Jackson-Wellford-Duncan Water District Facility on September 17th.
Bicyclist dies days later after crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bicyclist died almost a week after a crash in Blacksburg. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened on October 12th around 6:30 a.m. on Holly Ridge Road. The bicyclist was traveling south when he was hit by a Toyota going in the same direction. The coroner identified […]
