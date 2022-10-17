WALHALLA, S.C. — Clemson Rural Health has opened a health clinic in Walhalla to improve access to care for people in the community. A grand opening was held last month. "When you get to Walhalla, the town of Walhalla, it's a little bit past downtown Seneca where most of the medical care for Oconee County is. So, this clinic was needed for people that live in those northern parts of the county," said Caitlin Kickham, associate director of clinical operations at Clemson Rural Health.

WALHALLA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO