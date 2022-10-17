Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $5,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Berkshire operates in many industries, including mortgages, energy, and insurance. Both classes of Berkshire Hathaway shares have a reputation for beating the market over a long history. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
5 Stocks That Turned a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million
All of these businesses slowly made millionaires out of everyday investors.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
These ultra-reliable businesses could deliver quarterly payments that steadily grow throughout your retirement.
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.
Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich
Buffett has taken a greater interest in Floor & Decor stock, and perhaps investors should too.
Earnings Season Is Here: Tesla, Netflix, IBM, AT&T And More On Deck - But This Stock Could Be 'Most Important'
The week of Oct. 17 is one of the busiest weeks for publicly traded companies reporting quarterly earnings. Several of the largest and most well-known companies — Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Goldman Sachs GS, Lockheed Martin LMT, Hasbro Inc. HAS, United Airlines UAL, American Movil AMX and Netflix Inc NFLX — are expected to share their results (and that's just Tuesday).
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
NASDAQ
Is Roblox Stock a Buy Now?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock price surged 20% on Oct. 17 after the gaming platform company revealed its September key growth metrics. It believes its bookings rose 11%-15% year-over-year during the month, even after absorbing a 6% impact from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Its daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to...
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These biotech companies have a long ramp of revenue growth ahead.
Comments / 0