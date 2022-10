Courtesy photo

A public art design workshop will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Bernard Brown Community Center, 629 N. Market St., Frederick. This workshop is being held for the public to learn about and provide feedback on plans for a new sculptural landmark for North Market Street.

“Community input is a vital component of this public art project,” says Kara Norman, executive director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. “We’re excited to gather feedback.”