Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Whittingham Named to Dodd Trophy, Bear Bryant Award Watch Lists

SALT LAKE CITY- Move over Dalton Kincaid, Cam Rising, and Clark Phillips III. It’s Coach’s turn to be recognized. Thursday afternoon, Utah Athletics announced head football coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award midseason watch lists after taking down USC at home last weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Team Hitting Stride, Eyeing Repeat Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is getting a much-needed off week after defeating then-undefeated USC, 43-42. The time off is great as letdowns can happen after an emotional and high-stakes game. The win against the Trojans keeps the Utes in a good position to return to the Pac-12 title...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU, Liberty Holding Children’s Book Drive Before Football Game

PROVO, Utah – Before BYU and Liberty square off on the football field; the two faith-based universities are looking to give back. To celebrate BYU’s first trip to Lynchburg, BYU Alumni are joining forces with Liberty University’s School of Education for a service project to help children and schools throughout central and southwest Virginia.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU Cougars Fall To Arkansas Razorbacks

PROVO, Utah – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s loss to Arkansas. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. The Cougs ended up losing the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but Hans has some important lessons from the match up.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football DC Ilaisa Tuiaki Issues Apology To Heckling Fan

PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki apologized for engaging with a heckling fan after Saturday’s loss to Arkansas. The embattled Tuiaki was talking with the Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell on “Coordinators’ Corner,” where he issued the apology. “Came down to the...
PROVO, UT
ClutchPoints

USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update

Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT

