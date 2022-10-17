Read full article on original website
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
Whittingham Named to Dodd Trophy, Bear Bryant Award Watch Lists
SALT LAKE CITY- Move over Dalton Kincaid, Cam Rising, and Clark Phillips III. It’s Coach’s turn to be recognized. Thursday afternoon, Utah Athletics announced head football coach Kyle Whittingham has been named to the Dodd Trophy and Bear Bryant Award midseason watch lists after taking down USC at home last weekend.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Team Hitting Stride, Eyeing Repeat Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is getting a much-needed off week after defeating then-undefeated USC, 43-42. The time off is great as letdowns can happen after an emotional and high-stakes game. The win against the Trojans keeps the Utes in a good position to return to the Pac-12 title...
kslsports.com
Utes Jump Up BIG-PAC Power Poll In Week Seven
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s time for Jake and Ben’s Week Seven of the BIG-PAC Power Poll. The University of Utah got its first signature win of the season over USC while BYU lost back-to-back games for the first time this year. As a result, the Utes...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham On NIL: Grumbling Won’t Help, Adapt Or Get Behind
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham joined DJ & PK Thursday morning to discuss all things Utah football, and particularly NIL (Name, Image, Likeness). Before the Utes’ game against USC last week, Whittingham caused a bit of a stir with some comments he made on the subject. Whittingham, however, isn’t pointing fingers or blaming anyone, but acknowledging the game of college football has drastically changed because of NIL and people either need to “adapt or get behind” in its wake.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Defense Challenged In Second Half Of USC Game To Play To Their Potential
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that Utah’s defense hasn’t quite performed the way fans are used to in 2022. That’s not to say they haven’t had their moments, but those moments haven’t been as consistent as they have been in years past. Utah...
kslsports.com
BYU, Liberty Holding Children’s Book Drive Before Football Game
PROVO, Utah – Before BYU and Liberty square off on the football field; the two faith-based universities are looking to give back. To celebrate BYU’s first trip to Lynchburg, BYU Alumni are joining forces with Liberty University’s School of Education for a service project to help children and schools throughout central and southwest Virginia.
What Would an Oregon Win Mean? A Lot. It'd Actually be Historic
There is clearly so much on the line when UCLA plays Oregon this Saturday in Eugene. So, here it all is, and we’re really piling it on. If you are squeamish about looking ahead, read no further. UCLA is ranked 9th in the AP Poll and 10th in the...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: Top 5 Plays From Week 10 Of High School Football
SALT LAKE CITY – Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books and the KSL Sports Rewind team put together their top five plays. Dusty Litster put together the KSL Sports Rewind top five plays. For a full breakdown of the best plays from the...
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU Cougars Fall To Arkansas Razorbacks
PROVO, Utah – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s loss to Arkansas. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. The Cougs ended up losing the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, but Hans has some important lessons from the match up.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 8
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
kslsports.com
BYU Football DC Ilaisa Tuiaki Issues Apology To Heckling Fan
PROVO, Utah – BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki apologized for engaging with a heckling fan after Saturday’s loss to Arkansas. The embattled Tuiaki was talking with the Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell on “Coordinators’ Corner,” where he issued the apology. “Came down to the...
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
kslsports.com
SI Report: More Details Revealed About Alleged NIL Tampering Of Utah Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Over the summer allegations swirled about possible NIL Collective tampering with a Utah football player by another school. Not much came of it other than being a rumor with some legs at the time, but Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to give some details into what happened.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
