Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella Cressman
Related
4 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in New Mexico, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in New Mexico that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
Robber sporting Nike gear robs Santa Fe bank
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Santa Fe police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robber. Officials say the robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. They say an unknown man walked into the First National Bank at 540 W. Cordova Road. The man demanded money from a teller and […]
KOAT 7
Haunting at the Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe? One family says they experienced it
SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico family says they had their first supernatural experience while staying at the Drury Hotel in Santa Fe in January. The Drury Plaza Hotel in Santa Fe is one of a handful of buildings many believe to be haunted. Before it was a...
rrobserver.com
M’tucci’s Restaurants hires Alicia Polite
M’tucci’s Restaurants has hired Alicia Polite as Front of the House Manager at M’tucci’s Twenty-five. She has worked in the food and beverage industry for 22 years, including being the Operations Manager at B2B Garden Brewery. She received an associate’s degree in business from CNM last...
Behind the Story: New Mexico’s medically fragile waiver program sued
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation sheds light on a recent federal lawsuit filed against the state of New Mexico over allegations that its medically fragile waiver program is falling short. An Albuquerque family is among those who say their daughter isn’t getting the medical help the state program has promised. In the […]
Daily Lobo
UNM student captures queer identity with picture-perfect poeticism
Andrew Michael Joseph, a senior at the University of New Mexico, is heading into his final year in the studio art program, leaving behind a photographic legacy of exploration and celebration of queer identity in the UNM arts and honors programs. In his work, Joseph is interested in exploring his...
beckersspine.com
New Mexico hospital secures $700K knee replacement robots
Presbyterian Santa Fe (N.M.) Medical Center is now offering robotic assisted knee replacement surgery using the Rosa Knee System, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported Oct. 17. Presbyterian received two Rosa Knee Systems in July through a collaboration with Nexus Health, an independent, multispecialty physician group whose orthopedic group operates the Presbyterian orthopedic center.
FMX 94.5
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
santafe.com
Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen | Heating It Up
“What kind of margaritas do you have?” I smiled, overhearing an obvious first-time visitor to Maria’s, the holy grail of margarita magnificence. The waiter patiently pointed out the bound list of more than 150 variations on the theme, all hand-shaken, and made with 100% agave tequilas. The list includes more than 170 tequilas, too, many of them reposados or añejos, aged tequilas, intended to be enjoyed straight. Tequila was first imported into the United States from Mexico via Santa Fe, so it only seems appropriate to have a place with this kind of selection here today. Take a little time to peruse the list’s descriptions, which are entertaining as well as informative.
New life could be coming to former Club Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –”They used to have a nice restaurant, a pretty good bar. I used to sing karaoke at the bar, and I miss it. It was a good gathering place for the community.” Club Rio Rancho is a distant memory for people who lived along it. “My dad and I used to play […]
Albuquerque flower shop participating in ‘Petal It Forward’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want to take part in spreading some love, head down to Civic Plaza on Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Local flower shop Flowers by Zach Low is taking part in the national initiative Petal It Forward. They’ll give each person two flower stems. The idea is to keep one […]
KRQE News 13
Apartment complex meant to house formerly incarcerated women catches fire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Less than a month before it was set to open, tragedy struck an apartment complex in the International District meant to serve as temporary housing for women coming out of incarceration. Now, the nonprofit organization heading up the project is forced to halt progress until the damage caused by a fire is repaired.
Albuquerque police launch evidence portal for in-progress crimes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new evidence portal for crimes happening in real-time. The Community Supporting Investigations Portal will allow people calling 911 to upload any video or photo evidence as officers respond to the call. The Real Time Crime Center will be able to access that evidence and decide […]
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
KOAT 7
Low Covid Booster shot turnout for New Mexico; flu season concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the release of the Omicron booster shot Sept. 2, 2022, New Mexico Department of Health officials said New Mexico has received low numbers for the vaccine, which has sparked a cause of concern. "Early on in the pandemic, we were leading the nation in vaccinations...
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico ready for walk-in adoptions
It is the mission of Animal Humane New Mexico, to help pets get off the streets and into a home full of care and love. They have a wide variety of animals to choose from that are looking for their forever home. Animal Humane is no longer conducting adoptions by...
Nob Hill wall remains standing following council vote
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wall put up by a homeowner in Nob Hill will stand following a vote from Albuquerque city councilors. Homeowner Samuel Reynolds put up a front year wall at his home on Brockmont near Lomas and Washington. But the zoning rule for the area says a wall higher than three feet is only […]
Santa Fe Reporter
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor
SFPD deploys additional officers to Cerrillos Road corridor. Starting today, the Santa Fe Police Department will be deploying additional police officers in the Cerrillos Road corridor between St. Michael’s Drive to Richards Avenue. Titled “Centralized Aid,” the new operation, SFPD says, will include “proactive, targeted and highly visible patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods and business districts.” Officers will be in the area “to identify infractions of the law and to build relationships with the community,” with a focus including, but not limited to, disorderly conduct, illegal camping, criminal trespassing, narcotic violations and traffic Infractions. “The goal of Operation Centralized Aid is to increase the overall quality of life and safety in the focused area,” SFPD said in a social media post yesterday announcing the initiative. Last month, the city resumed enforcement of its ban on encampments, which had been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, The Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place opened its seasonal overnight shelter; the area around the shelter has been a flashpoint for concerns about crime from neighboring businesses and residents. The new Cerrillos Road-area patrol comes as SFPD reports an increase last month in the average number of motor vehicle thefts and arson. According to September crime statistics SFPD Police Chief Paul Joye is scheduled to present at today’s 4 pm city Public Safety Committee meeting, Santa Fe saw 13 cases of arson last month (compared to one in August) and 55 motor vehicle thefts—nine more than the month before. The 59 burglaries and breaking and entering cases represent a nearly 33% decrease. Assaults remained constant, with 136 last month.
Comments / 0