(Mass Appeal) – Westfield State Homecoming is a special time for alumni to gather with current students and faculty to celebrate what it is to be an Owl. With family-friendly events all weekend, this year’s theme is “A Bridge to the Nest” with the goal of inviting not just Westfield alumni but the entire community to be a part of the celebration. Joining us today is Westfield State University President, Dr. Linda Thompson, gives us all the details for this years event.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO