Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Chicopee’s Halloween Spooktacular will return to Szot Park
CHICOPEE – With pumpkin spice appearing on menus and ghosts and spider webs showing up on front lawns, the city is preparing for a spooky night featuring witches, skeletons and things that go bump in the night. Specifically, officials are getting ready for the largest city-run gathering of the...
WWLP 22News
Westfield State inviting community to the nest for homecoming celebration
(Mass Appeal) – Westfield State Homecoming is a special time for alumni to gather with current students and faculty to celebrate what it is to be an Owl. With family-friendly events all weekend, this year’s theme is “A Bridge to the Nest” with the goal of inviting not just Westfield alumni but the entire community to be a part of the celebration. Joining us today is Westfield State University President, Dr. Linda Thompson, gives us all the details for this years event.
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
Here Are 10 Pittsfield Pizza Shops, Vote For Your Favorite
I love pizza. Who doesn't, really? I'm gonna list 10 random pizza shops, please vote on your favorite at the end!. 2. Berkshire Mountain Bakery (Elm St.) 3. Papa Joe's (Newell St.) 4. Domino's (North St.) 5. East Side Cafe (Newell St.) 6. South Street Pizza. 7. Tyler St. Pizza...
fox61.com
'Call Jane', movie filmed in Hartford, to premiere next week
The cast and crew of “Call Jane” spent days in spring 2021 filming all around neighborhoods in Hartford. Now, it's about to hit the silver screen.
westernmassnews.com
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our very own meteorologist Janna Brown was honored Wednesday evening at the Log Cabin in Holyoke for the 2023 Reader Raves Awards. Janna won the award for best on-air personality, and we congratulate her on the win. She follows in the footsteps of Western Mass News...
WWLP 22News
Springfield Symphony Orchestra season kicking off with Grammy-winning guest conductor
(Mass Appeal) – Whether it is date-night, an evening out with friends, or an event for the whole family – there’s nothing like a Springfield Symphony Orchestra Concert. Kicking off their first full season since the pandemic is a fitting performance for the occasion. Joining us is Paul Lambert, Interim Executive Director for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, to talk about the upcoming performance of Sensational Beginnings.
Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield
Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
WWLP 22News
Explore Western Mass: Berkshire East Zip Line Canopy Tours
(MASS APPEAL) – Berkshire East Canopy tours is New England’s largest zip line destination, featuring some of the longest zip lines in North America. With the trees changing colors, this is the best time of year for a canopy tour. Joining us is Tony Ostroski, Operations Director for Berkshire East Canopy Tours, to tell us all about it.
Northampton rejects cannabis shop for first time after Florence uproar
Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Thursday denied a proposed cannabis dispensary a spot in the city’s Florence village, saying community opposition had made it clear to her that the business was not right for the neighborhood. The cannabis industry in Northampton has ballooned since the city became home to...
macaronikid.com
Driving Tour of The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Enfield
Crank up that spooooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield!. Here are the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Enfield.
violetskyadventures.com
See this Queen Anne Style Historic Mansion in Hartford
Now a part of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, this mansion still stands in grandeur in honor of its beautiful showcase of Queen Anne style architecture. Built as a rival to nearby homes, this home was flaunted for many years for its décor. It has been owned by a newspaper publisher and the grandniece of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
WWLP 22News
Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
WWLP 22News
Celebrate woman business owners and their research on success
(Mass Appeal) – You are invited to a celebration of The Resilient Project grant. It’s a grant that looks at the barriers woman business owners face in Northampton and how they can achieve success. To tell us more, we are joined by three strong women, Dr. Megan Allen, owner and operator of The Community Classroom, Lindsay LaBonte, the branch manager at Applied Mortgage, and Jillian Duclos, the owner and operator of Roberto’s Pizza.
Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
iheart.com
Have You Lost Anything Recently?
West Springfield Animal Control officials are looking for the owner of a ball python found at Mittineague Park. The agency releasing pictures of the reptile asking the public for help in finding the pet's owner. It's unclear how the python ended up at the 325-acre park. If one who has...
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Eyewitness News
Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize
A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
theberkshireedge.com
THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?
Great Barrington — Alander Group, Ian Rasch’s investor-backed umbrella organization, owns a growing list of local real estate. Among his rental properties are 10 Maple Street, near the roundabout, which he acquired for $1.4 million in a 2018 foreclosure sale and currently leases to Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) for its Fairview Rehabilitation practice and other BHS medical facilities. He also owns 780 South Main Street, which he purchased a few years ago from the East Mountain Medical practice group and then rented back to them. (East Mountain Medical is now part of BHS.)
