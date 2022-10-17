ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers, CT

WWLP 22News

Westfield State inviting community to the nest for homecoming celebration

(Mass Appeal) – Westfield State Homecoming is a special time for alumni to gather with current students and faculty to celebrate what it is to be an Owl. With family-friendly events all weekend, this year’s theme is “A Bridge to the Nest” with the goal of inviting not just Westfield alumni but the entire community to be a part of the celebration. Joining us today is Westfield State University President, Dr. Linda Thompson, gives us all the details for this years event.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Springfield Symphony Orchestra season kicking off with Grammy-winning guest conductor

(Mass Appeal) – Whether it is date-night, an evening out with friends, or an event for the whole family – there’s nothing like a Springfield Symphony Orchestra Concert. Kicking off their first full season since the pandemic is a fitting performance for the occasion. Joining us is Paul Lambert, Interim Executive Director for the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, to talk about the upcoming performance of Sensational Beginnings.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Raising Cane’s wants to open chicken finger shop in Enfield

Famous chicken finger restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is aiming to open their first location in Connecticut. On Tuesday, The Connecticut Scoop announced on their Facebook page the states first Raising Cane’s location has been proposed. The chain has submitted plans to build a location in Enfield — right over the Massachusetts border.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP 22News

Explore Western Mass: Berkshire East Zip Line Canopy Tours

(MASS APPEAL) – Berkshire East Canopy tours is New England’s largest zip line destination, featuring some of the longest zip lines in North America. With the trees changing colors, this is the best time of year for a canopy tour. Joining us is Tony Ostroski, Operations Director for Berkshire East Canopy Tours, to tell us all about it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
macaronikid.com

Driving Tour of The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Enfield

Crank up that spooooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield!. Here are the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes in Enfield to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Enfield.
ENFIELD, CT
violetskyadventures.com

See this Queen Anne Style Historic Mansion in Hartford

Now a part of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, this mansion still stands in grandeur in honor of its beautiful showcase of Queen Anne style architecture. Built as a rival to nearby homes, this home was flaunted for many years for its décor. It has been owned by a newspaper publisher and the grandniece of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

Cat rescued during kitchen fire in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat was rescued after crews were called to a fire in Athol on Wednesday. According to the Athol Fire Department, mutual aid was called to a single-family home on Doe Valley Road for a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, all occupants had evacuated the house. Thick black smoke was seen coming from the home and when the crew entered the home, the fire was put out in the kitchen area which prevented it from spreading.
ATHOL, MA
WWLP 22News

Celebrate woman business owners and their research on success

(Mass Appeal) – You are invited to a celebration of The Resilient Project grant. It’s a grant that looks at the barriers woman business owners face in Northampton and how they can achieve success. To tell us more, we are joined by three strong women, Dr. Megan Allen, owner and operator of The Community Classroom, Lindsay LaBonte, the branch manager at Applied Mortgage, and Jillian Duclos, the owner and operator of Roberto’s Pizza.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
iheart.com

Have You Lost Anything Recently?

West Springfield Animal Control officials are looking for the owner of a ball python found at Mittineague Park. The agency releasing pictures of the reptile asking the public for help in finding the pet's owner. It's unclear how the python ended up at the 325-acre park. If one who has...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Discussions held to ban Pride flag from Stonington classrooms

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Stonington Public Schools have run into controversy after a discussion to ban Pride flags from classrooms was held. It was unclear exactly why the Pride flags may be getting removed from classrooms, but superintendent Mary Anne Butler sent a statement to Channel 3 on Wednesday night:
STONINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Man Wins $500,000 CT Lottery Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $500,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Christopher Borkowski, of Southington, won the "$500,000 Extravaganza! Second Edition" prize from a ticket purchased at RK Liquor Store, located at 64 South Center St. in Southington, Connecticut Lottery announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Other noteworthy winners CT...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
theberkshireedge.com

THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?

Great Barrington — Alander Group, Ian Rasch’s investor-backed umbrella organization, owns a growing list of local real estate. Among his rental properties are 10 Maple Street, near the roundabout, which he acquired for $1.4 million in a 2018 foreclosure sale and currently leases to Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) for its Fairview Rehabilitation practice and other BHS medical facilities. He also owns 780 South Main Street, which he purchased a few years ago from the East Mountain Medical practice group and then rented back to them. (East Mountain Medical is now part of BHS.)
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

