Arizona State

Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Thieves are targeting Arizona "SNAP" or food stamp benefits

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement. Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors. A team is working to pinpoint the risk factors for domestic violence victims, especially for those in underrepresented groups like indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQ+
ARIZONA STATE
Investors dropping home prices by $100K in Phoenix area to attract buyers

Travel insurance company won't pay Phoenix-area couples after trip was canceled. Phoenix-area couples got travel insurance but say the company won't pay up after their vacation was canceled so they called On Your Side. Arizonans file FCC complaints over unwanted political messages.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona's water future is on the ballot this November

ARIZONA STATE
SNAP benefits for food targeted in card skimming scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As grocery prices continue to soar, SNAP benefits for food are being targeted by thieves, according to a new warning issued by the USDA. The agency says it has received several reports of card skimming of EBT cards. “Thieves place a device on a retailer’s card-swiping machine to copy EBT card information. Card skimming can happen to anyone that uses a credit, debit or EBT card, including SNAP participants,” the agency wrote in an alert. Once the information is stolen, thieves can use it to create fake EBT cards and drain the accounts.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix area poll workers harrassed outside elections office

Some who were told they qualified for relief are learning that's no longer the case. Katie Hobbs discusses immigration, abortion during PBS interview. The Democratic nominee for governor, who declined to debate opponent Kari Lake, spoke to Arizona voters directly on Tuesday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

ARIZONA STATE
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
PHOENIX, AZ

