PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As grocery prices continue to soar, SNAP benefits for food are being targeted by thieves, according to a new warning issued by the USDA. The agency says it has received several reports of card skimming of EBT cards. “Thieves place a device on a retailer’s card-swiping machine to copy EBT card information. Card skimming can happen to anyone that uses a credit, debit or EBT card, including SNAP participants,” the agency wrote in an alert. Once the information is stolen, thieves can use it to create fake EBT cards and drain the accounts.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO