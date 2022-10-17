Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Firefighters Respond To Residential Fire In SW OKC
OKCFD has confirmed the fire in a residential building near Southwest 25th Street and South Portland Avenue has been extinguished. The department had initially moved to respond to the fire after they received a call around 6:30 a.m. The oklahoma city Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control...
First responders rescue woman from hole in Midwest City
Authorities were called on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a woman was discovered trapped in a hole in Midwest City.
Alcohol fire near Chickasha expected to burn for the next two to three days
A massive fire at a warehouse near Chickasha in Ninnekah has devoured a facility containing hand sanitizer.
KOCO
Woman found in hole in Midwest City, rescued by firefighters
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was found in a hole in Midwest City and rescued by firefighters. Sky 5 flew over the scene as firefighters rescued the woman, who claimed she fell in the hole on Tuesday. The woman said she was walking when she fell in headfirst.
Vehicle accident on Turner Turnpike slows down traffic
A vehicle accident on the Eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike is causing traffic to slow-down.
KOCO
Oklahoma fire officials see thousands of trash fires due to ashes disposed incorrectly
OKLAHOMA CITY — As the cold weather approaches, Oklahomans are beginning to use the fireplace. However, if you don’t dispose of the ashes correctly, it could cost you your house or your life. The Oklahoma City Fire Department has seen thousands of trash fires because of this problem.
news9.com
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On Kilpatrick Turnpike In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash involving a semi Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike near North Rockwell Avenue. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
kswo.com
Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
One arrested after violent attack in bar parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - One man has been arrested following a violent attack in Oklahoma City.
1 Trapped In Vehicle Following Crash On Turner Turnpike In Jones
One person was trapped inside of their vehicle Thursday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Jones. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike in-between North Post Road and North Anderson Road. The driver lost control and hit a median, according to authorities on the scene. Jim...
One person dead in Oklahoma City house fire
Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters to the rescue of child stuck on playground
Fire crews with the Edmond Fire Department recently responded to a local playground to save a child.
Woman Caught On Camera Damaging SW OKC Fast Food Restaurant; Police Searching For Suspect
A woman was caught on camera destroying a computer ordering system at a fast food restaurant in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police need help identifying the woman in the video. Police said she walked into a fast food restaurant and demanded free food. When she didn't get it, she...
OKC Officer Identified In SW OKC Police Shooting, Standoff
Oklahoma City police identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a suspect early Tuesday morning. Authorities said Msg. Keegan Burris, a 20-year veteran of the department, returned gunfire with 20-year-old suspect Dagan Oliver near Southwest 45th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Oliver was taken into custody and later booked into...
Authorities Respond To Rollover Wreck In Northeast OKC
Authorities responded to a wreck at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near East Britton Road and I-35. Oklahoma City Police Department said there was only one car involved and no one was taken to the hospital. Police also said they are still trying to figure out exactly what caused the wreck.
One injured in Oklahoma City shooting
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Petition drives, activist arguments breathe new life into Oklahoma City building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Five years after petition drives and activist arguments, an Oklahoma City building is closer to breathing new life. Community members fought to keep the building five years ago, and now, crews have broken ground on the inside to bring the original charm back to life. "There’s...
KOCO
Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
Comments / 0