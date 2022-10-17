ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kswo.com

Two injured in crash southeast of Hydro in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were injured in a crash on OK-58 southeast of Hydro in Caddo County, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said they were transported to the hospital for various injuries and have since been released. According to a report...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police investigate a drive-by shooting in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Police report one person was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Midwest City. Officers responded to the scene at the 1500 block of Patricia Drive. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition is unknown. According to authorities, there...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling

GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
GUTHRIE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy