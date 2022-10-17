Read full article on original website
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Melty Gruyère and caramelized onions make for one decadent sandwich. Oui, French onion is one of our all-time favorite soups. And grilled cheese is up there in our sandwich rankings. Why not combine the two into the coziest combination imaginable? French onion grilled cheese is the answer to our dreams. With caramelized onions (that you can totally make ahead), gooey Gruyère and a swipe of tangy Dijon mustard, it has “fall lunch” written all over it.
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Classic Pumpkin Pie
The perfect pumpkin pie is warmly spiced with a delicate sweetness. It manages both to herald the holiday season's arrival and bookend it, the satisfying final page on a day of family gathering and celebrations. And our recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie does all these things beautifully—literally. We've added some...
Firecracker Chicken
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place a rack in the center of the oven. Combine cornstarch, ginger, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag or large bowl. Place beaten eggs in a large shallow bowl or dish. Add chicken to bag and shake to coat.
How To Keep Bananas Fresh So They Don’t Turn Brown
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas are the ticking time bomb of fruit. It often seems like you only...
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Homemade ranch dressing mix
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
Loaded Potato Dip
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Stir-fry salmon bites recipe
BY's Recipe: Stir-fry salmon is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cook time is about 35-40 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 20-25 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 35-40 minutes.
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf
For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
Simple meat sauce
If you love pasta with meat sauce, here's my easiest red pasta sauce recipe. This sauce is magnificently delightful and is delicious in spaghetti, ziti, penne, manicotti, and lasagna recipes.
Banana Cupcakes with Banana Buttercream Frosting
These moist, creamy banana cupcakes with banana frosting are the best choice for all banana lovers! So yummy and moist! Plus, very simple and easy to prepare – you will need around 30-40 minutes to make them. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the cupcakes:. 1½ cup...
PUMPKIN HONEY BUN CAKE
This Pumpkin Honey Bun cake is super easy to make and so good. If you have followed our site for any amount of time, you know we love the original honey bun cake and take it to many occasions. However, this one is the perfect Fall or holiday cake. The addition of pumpkin takes this cake to a whole new level!
Beer-Brined Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe
2 (12-ounce|375 ml) cans beer, preferably Pilsner-style lager. 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives, plus more for serving. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Brine the chicken: Dissolve the salt in the beer in a large bowl. Add the chicken and cover. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.
Martha Stewart’s Boozy Baked Cheese Appetizer Is a Thanksgiving Must-try
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving is on its way, and while we’re busy doing recipe research, plotting the best way to cook our turkey, and dreaming up new pies, there’s one thing we don’t want to be overlooked: Thanksgiving appetizers. After all, guests will need something to munch on while the scintillating smells waft from the kitchen as the turkey roasts — especially if you’re serving cocktails before the big meal. Leave it to Martha Stewart to come up with a solution so elegant, guests will feel like you went out of your way to make their appetizer special, but little will they know that it only took about 10 minutes to put it together.
