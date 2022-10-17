Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday. The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
AOL Corp
Appalachian development agency announces $10 million for Eastern Kentucky projects
The Appalachian Regional Commission announced nearly $10 million in grants this week to support development efforts in Eastern Kentucky. Several of the grants were geared toward expanding agriculture in the region. Those included $1.5 million to the University of Pikeville to develop an agricultural research center that officials projected will...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20. The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.
Eastern Progress
What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LEX18 News
Biden: $74 million investment to create union jobs in Ky.
The Biden administration has announced a $74, 252,680 investment to create "good-paying" union jobs and reclaim abandoned mine lands (AML) in Kentucky.
WUKY
Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
lanereport.com
Nonprofit Spotlight: The Kentucky Humane Society
The Kentucky Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal adoption and welfare organization in Kentucky. Each year, the Kentucky Humane Society rescues and finds loving homes for thousands of dogs, cats and horses throughout Kentucky. These include animals impacted by natural disasters such as the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky last December.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
wkyufm.org
Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open
People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
wymt.com
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
wdrb.com
Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
lanereport.com
Exploring Kentucky: The Kentucky Book Festival
Readers and writers rejoice! It’s time once again for that book-lovers’—and book-givers’—favorite event, the 41st Annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF). On Oct. 29, Lexington literary treasure Joseph-Beth Booksellers (JBB) will achieve the vision of KBF’s founder “to honor writers and enable readers to meet them,” as the bookstore transforms into a magical meeting place where all ages can revel in the written word, in those who write it, and in publishing.
View the general election 2022 sample ballot for your Kentucky county
Are you looking to familiarize yourself with the ballot before the 2022 general election in Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 8?
kentuckytoday.com
Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer
WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
WTVQ
Beshear designates October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Monday afternoon officially designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. With advocates and survivors by his side, Beshear said we should strive for a violence-free Kentucky but that staggering domestic violence rates for the state are a major concern.
Kentucky gas prices fall on the week as demand decreases, recession fears impact oil markets
Fears of a global economic recession led to oil prices dropping $7 a barrel last week, taking some of the pain out of pump prices. Decreased demand also put downward pressure on gas prices, as drivers fueled up less frequently during the first half of October. According to the Energy...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
