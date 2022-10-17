ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Funding to assist economic development in eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Nine eastern Kentucky counties will receive a total of $24.4 million in funding for economic development projects. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers made the announcement Wednesday. The governor’s office says funding from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFURT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held his Team Kentucky update on Thursday morning, October 20. The governor and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman updated Kentuckians on economic development growth; a new initiative to boost workforce participation; Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds; the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association 70th Anniversary proclamation; historic flooding in eastern Kentucky; Domestic Violence Awareness Month; National Crime Prevention Month; tips to save on heating bills; and COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Progress

What manufacturing workers make in Kentucky

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Kentucky using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Beshear: Kentucky adults can access Medicaid benefits beginning January 1

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced that nearly 900,000 adults on Medicaid will be able to access benefits while utilizing federal dollars for the program beginning January 1st. As WUKY's Alan Lytle reports, the areas include dental services, hearing aids/care, and vision care. The governor said despite continual low statewide...
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Nonprofit Spotlight: The Kentucky Humane Society

The Kentucky Humane Society is the largest and oldest animal adoption and welfare organization in Kentucky. Each year, the Kentucky Humane Society rescues and finds loving homes for thousands of dogs, cats and horses throughout Kentucky. These include animals impacted by natural disasters such as the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes that ravaged Western Kentucky last December.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Grant applications for Kentucky opioid settlement funds are open

People and organizations can now apply for funding from Kentucky’s portion of a multi-state settlement with four drug companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis. The state is expected to receive $478 million over the next 18 years, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Monday statement. It’s part...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky joining in on investigation of 6 major banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday he has joined a multi-state investigation into six major banks for alleged antitrust and consumer protection law violations related to ESG (environmental, social, governance) investment practices. The coalition of attorneys general have issued civil investigative demands and subpoenas to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Candidate for Kentucky governor charged with menacing, criminal trespassing for chasing nephew in his truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candidate for Kentucky governor was charged after police said he tried to chase down his nephew in his truck. According to police in Kenton County, Eric Deters' teenage nephew pulled up to a farm to hunt, saw his uncle and flipped him off. Deters then reportedly jumped in his own truck and chased his nephew on the road and through fields for more than a mile.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Exploring Kentucky: The Kentucky Book Festival

Readers and writers rejoice! It’s time once again for that book-lovers’—and book-givers’—favorite event, the 41st Annual Kentucky Book Festival (KBF). On Oct. 29, Lexington literary treasure Joseph-Beth Booksellers (JBB) will achieve the vision of KBF’s founder “to honor writers and enable readers to meet them,” as the bookstore transforms into a magical meeting place where all ages can revel in the written word, in those who write it, and in publishing.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Pastor in northeastern Ky. calls for night of prayer

WURTLAND, Ky. (KT) – David Nees is not trying to schedule an event to pray but more making an invitation to churches in northeastern Kentucky to partner with him later this month in this call for prayer. The pastor of New Life Bible Church in Wurtland said he felt...
WURTLAND, KY
WTVQ

Beshear designates October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation Monday afternoon officially designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. With advocates and survivors by his side, Beshear said we should strive for a violence-free Kentucky but that staggering domestic violence rates for the state are a major concern.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy