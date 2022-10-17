It’s now October, which means we can start thinking about planting bulbs and garlic for our enjoyment next year. It is a great time to plant spring blooming bulbs. It seems odd to plant spring bulbs in the fall, but it is so they can build their roots through the fall and bloom next spring. There are a lot of great choices for spring blooming bulbs including crocus, tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, grape hyacinth, ornamental onion, squill and snowdrops. There are many different varieties of tulips and daffodils for many different colors and bloom time, so you can plant a variety for longer flowering interest.

