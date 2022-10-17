Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Skipping grain dryer one benefit of dry season
A dry growing season is making what’s usually a favorite job in the combine seat not so fun for crop watcher Will Jones in northwestern Iowa. “Going on seven inches of rain for whole season is not very much,” he said while harvesting corn Monday morning, Oct. 17.
Good yields despite dry season in Southeast Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — The yield monitor was giving good reports for Michael Vittetoe as he ran his combine through his Washington County field in early October. Vittetoe was moving through a field of non-GMO corn, and despite a dry second half of the year, yields were staying high, averaging between 230 and 240 bushels per acre.
Critter handling needs human planning
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – When handling cattle, the human element often has the most effect on animal behavior, according to Bill Halfman. Halfman is a beef-outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He came recently to a cow-calf workshop held on the Jimmy and Amy Ellis farm west of Independence.
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Horticulture Happenings: Looking ahead to spring
It’s now October, which means we can start thinking about planting bulbs and garlic for our enjoyment next year. It is a great time to plant spring blooming bulbs. It seems odd to plant spring bulbs in the fall, but it is so they can build their roots through the fall and bloom next spring. There are a lot of great choices for spring blooming bulbs including crocus, tulips, daffodils, hyacinth, grape hyacinth, ornamental onion, squill and snowdrops. There are many different varieties of tulips and daffodils for many different colors and bloom time, so you can plant a variety for longer flowering interest.
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
Drop in yields nothing to ‘cry about’ after outstanding 2021
FLORA, Ill. — Planting was wet. Harvest was dry. Corn is good. That pretty well sums up the season for Mike Kitley, who farms in Clay County. “It’s been a dry fall. We got really dry in August,” he said. “That cut a lot of bean yields. But corn is excellent.”
A changing season: From health certificates to VFDs
Oh, how quickly we go from signing health papers to signing veterinary feed directives (VFDs). As we all know, October is National Sick Calf Month (thanks for the reminder, Lyle Olesen). If there is any hole in your vaccination program or in your management system, it seems to rear its ugly head in October.
Field day features soil pit, cover crops
A large crowd attended a recent field day hosted by the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley. The producer-led watershed-protection group's event featured soil health, multi-species buffers and improvement efforts on Lake Decorah in Wisconsin’s Juneau County. Attending the event were county residents and farmers, members from two lake-protection groups,...
Tried and true, old stuff is worth keeping
As a youngster I noticed that many older folks were still using old things. My paternal grandparents, for instance, still used an ancient oscillating fan that had a minimal guard around the blades. Our parents warned us boys to not get our fingers in the way of the blades. Curious little brother Dave did and suffered the painful consequences, though he did keep all his fingers.
Fall work starts at Miller farm after frost
WILLISTON, N.D. – With harvest in the books for another year, the Millers have turned their attention to fall work as dropping temperatures on Oct. 6 resulted in a hard frost across their farm fields. “It was 26 degrees at the farm two night ago. We could see frost...
Corn yields come through after wet spring, dry summer
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chris Kollmann started shelling corn in the last week of September. Three weeks later he still had a smile on his face. Like many farmers in the region, he battled a wet spring and suffered planting delays. Then rains didn’t always come when they were needed.
What’s been bugging fall harvest
Even before farmers in the central Plains became immersed in fall harvest, pests had already been bugging them in some milo and soybean fields. In north central Kansas, milo is trying to win the battle with the pests. In Kansas, second generation chinch bugs have been increasing as a problem...
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
Courtneys quickly cutting soybeans in dry conditions
OAKES, N.D. – With the helping hands of friends and family, the Courtney farm has been buzzing with activity in October as soybean harvest ramped up under dry, sunny skies. “The soybeans dried down fast and have been coming off nicely. So far, we’ve been pleasantly surprised with the above average yields considering the year we’ve had with late planting dates and lack of rain,” said Drew Courtney, who farms with his wife, Lindsey, and his cousin, Kyle, and his wife, Megan.
Late planting, soil variety mean harvest takes patience
HERMANN, Mo. — Brightly colored fall foliage formed the backdrop as Aaron and Kenneth Schmidt harvested a field of soybeans in southern Montgomery County near Hermann. Aaron Schmidt was running the grain trucks while his dad, Kenneth, was running the combine. On Oct. 10, Aaron Schmidt said they had...
Iowa reports first autumn case of avian flu in backyard flock
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Dallas County, Iowa. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock, and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI...
State fair winner enjoys baking for all occasions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When Cindy Paulson’s sons entered her into the Iowa State Fair baking competition five years ago, it came as a surprise. When she won the competition, it was anything but a surprise to her friends and family. “My sons discussed it and called me...
Yields better than expected considering dry summer
OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
Far-Gaze Farms row crop harvest in full swing
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The rain stayed away in October, and farmers in Rice and Dakota counties kept harvesting at a fast pace. The Petersons worked long hours bringing in the soybeans and corn. They also prepared and fertilized the fields for spring planting. Each field had its own fertility plan.
