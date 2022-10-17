The Green Bay Packers would absolutely hate it if free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were to sign with this team. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET. That means teams looking to make some upgrades to their wide receivers corps will have to make some calls to teams and see if they can strike a deal. However, it is not all doom and gloom if they are to miss out on one at the deadline. Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent, and could sign after the deadline.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO