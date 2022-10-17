Read full article on original website
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
Restaurant Power Ranger Servers 'Morph' into Real-Life Heroes to Save a Woman Being Attacked by a Man in Ramen ShopZack LoveOakland, CA
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
3 most likely Atlanta Braves replacements for Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves have some serious offseason questions, but none is bigger than if they plan to bring back shortstop Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson made a major leap in his walk year, earning a spot on the NL All-Star team and slashing .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs. He’s one of the best shortstops available in a market which emphasizes that position.
Watch Alex Bregman’s massive Game 2 home run from all angles (Video)
The Houston Astros struck first in ALCS Game 2 with a massive three-run homer run in the third inning. The Houston Astros struck first in the American League Championship Series, taking Game 1 from the New York Yankees by the score of 4-2. One day later, they jumped out to an early lead in Game 2, thanks to star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Astros frustrate Yankees in Game 2: Best memes and tweets trolling New York
The Houston Astros continued to be a thorn in the side of the New York Yankees, as they took Game 2 of the ALCS and a 2-0 series lead. The Houston Astros took Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by defeating the New York Yankees 4-2. With one more game remaining at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Astros looked to get a win to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to New York for the next three.
3 big-name shortstops St. Louis Cardinals should sign
Shortstop is an area of need for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason as they look to retool in the post-Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina era. Neither Albert Pujols nor Yadier Molina played shortstop, but that doesn’t make it any less of a need. Paul DeJong doesn’t seem to be cutting it, and John Mozeliak’s comments about the matter suggest he’d like some improvement in that department.
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Dark horse Odell Beckham Jr. landing spot would pour salt in Packers’ wound
The Green Bay Packers would absolutely hate it if free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. were to sign with this team. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1 at 4:00 p.m. ET. That means teams looking to make some upgrades to their wide receivers corps will have to make some calls to teams and see if they can strike a deal. However, it is not all doom and gloom if they are to miss out on one at the deadline. Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent, and could sign after the deadline.
