Toronto FC sure gave their Italian stars a lot of money to miss the playoffs

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide on Monday, which was headlined by the staggering amount Toronto FC paid three midseason Italian signings — in particular Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne is making a whopping $14 million in guaranteed compensation, making him the highest-paid MLS player ever.

In fact, the gap between Insigne and the league’s second highest-paid player, Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri, is $5,847,000 — which, as a salary, would be good for fifth in the league.

Insigne was joined in the league’s five highest-paid players by his teammate Federico Bernardeschi, who came in fourth with a guaranteed compensation of $6.3 million.

Insigne and Bernardeschi joined TFC along with their fellow Italian Domenico Criscito, who is the next-highest-paid TFC player at $1.5 million.

The Italian trio was signed with TFC in a major hole to start the season. The Canadian club had five wins, four draws and 12 defeats prior to Insigne and Bernardeschi making their debuts on July 23.

But after TFC won three of its first four games to put itself right in playoff contention, the club fell off the pace. TFC won just one of its final nine games while losing five straight to end the season outside of the playoffs.

There will be massive pressure on TFC in 2023, as a full season with the pricey Italian trio will be expected to end far better than 2022 did.

Ten highest-paid MLS players in 2022 (guaranteed compensation)

Lorenzo Insigne (TOR) – $14,000,000.00 Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI) – $8,153,000.00 Javier Hernandez (LA) – $7,443,750.00 Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) – $6,256,322.00 Douglas Costa (LA) – $5,800,000.00 Gonzalo Higuain (MIA) – $5,793,750.00 Hector Herrera (HOU) – $5,246,875.00 Alejandro Pozuelo (MIA) – $4,693,000.00 Luiz Araujo (ATL) – $4,480,333.00 Jozy Altidore (NE) -$4,264,963.00

