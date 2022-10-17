Read full article on original website
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman whose job involves removing children from homes where parents use illegal drugs, now faces drug charges herself. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession. Her bond...
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased. Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said. Man charged...
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
Man charged with murder in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance; Major Case Squad disbanded
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
Police looking for woman accused of stealing more than $6K in merchandise from Paducah stores
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of merchandise from two area stores. Precious Burnside, 29, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking. She’s accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise earlier in...
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
Deadly fire in Marion, Ill. under investigation
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A deadly fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal. According to the Marion Fire Department, they were dispatched to the 4400 block of Meadowland for a structure fire with possible entrapment on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:14 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they say...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
Man died from ingesting substance during traffic stop
Randolph County Coroner Carlos Barbour reported that on Oct. 12, at approximately 10 p.m. the Sparta Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Broadway in Sparta. During the traffic stop, Scott Schifferdecker, 46, of Steeleville, ingested an unknown substance. As soon as the officers were...
