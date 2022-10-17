Read full article on original website
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
Bret Hart: I Would Have Loved To Work With Brock Lesnar; I Heard He Was A Pro, The Opposite Of Goldberg
Bret Hart wishes he could have worked with Brock Lesnar and more. Hart's in-ring career was effectively over at the end of 1999 when he was kicked in the head by Goldberg at Starrcade. Though Hart would wrestling a handful of matches in early 2000 and return in 2010 for matches in WWE, the kick caused concussion issues that plagued him.
WWE Raw On 10/17 Records Slight Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/17. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 17 averaged 1.803 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.824 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.55 rating...
Tony Khan Promises 'Great News Soon' About ROH Weekly TV, Running One More ROH PPV In 2022
Tony Khan teases big Ring of Honor news. ROH has become integrated into AEW television ever since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in March. ROH titles are regularly defended on AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage, and the AEW signed talent have been featured on ROH pay-per-views under Khan's regime. Khan...
Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son
Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute. Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”. The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even...
Hangman Page, The Elite, NXT vs. AEW | The List & Ya Boy 10/19/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van bring you wrestling news for October 19, with SRS having been at three big tapings in the last week!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Kazarian Uses Option C! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/20/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 20, 2022. - Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title to exercise Option C.
MJF and Regal cut a classic promo, Hangman injury status | Day After the Day After Dynamite #32
Will Washington is joined by Sean Ross Sapp to look at an incredible episode of AEW Dynamite that ended on a bit of a sour note and all of the fallout from it.
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Hangman Page On Title Tuesday Edition
AEW Dynamite (10/18) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page. AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy. ROH World...
Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling
Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Punching A Fan Allegedly Harassing Randy Orton In Ireland
Trevor Murdoch recounts a wild story in Ireland. During a European tour, Trevor Murdoch was out with Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson when a fan began allegedly harassing Orton. Things got a little out of control and ended up with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken to jail.
Watch: DIRTY DANGO vs. Johnny Swinger | Before the IMPACT Oct 20, 2022
Watch the latest episode of Impact featuring Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Omos Set To Appear On 10/21 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/21) - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) (c) vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television
Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE
Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
New Tag Team Champions Crowned; Honor No More Implodes As PCO Is Unleashed On 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT on October 20 ended with a fiery bang. Honor No More lost the only bit of gold they ever held in IMPACT to close out the show on October 20, 2022, when Heath and Rhino defeated The Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett following Maria Kanellis' planned interference going awry.
Carmelo Hayes Discusses Parallels To Shawn Michaels, Shawn 'Pulling Him Back'
Carmelo Hayes channeled John Cena during one of his first NXT appearances, stepping to Adam Cole and showing Ruthless Aggression. In his nearly two years on television, Hayes has continued to show a brash attitude similar to the Thuganomics John Cena or a 90s Shawn Michaels. Speaking to Cameron Hawkins...
Mick Foley Doesn't Believe Everything MJF Says, MJF Tells Him To Take The Nestea Plunge Off A Bridge
Maxwell Jacob Friedman invites Mick Foley to take his most famous bump off of a bridge because he is the salt of the earth. MJF and William Regal had a verbal exchange on the October 19 episode of Dynamite that was rooted in the very personal history between the two dating back to when Max had a tryout for WWE in the Barclays Center several years ago when he was just 19 years old.
