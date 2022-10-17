ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite

An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Fightful

Dalton Castle Recalls His First Job In Pro Wrestling

Dalton Castle reflects on his first pro wrestling job. Before Castle was an ROH World Champion, and before he even knew pro wrestling would be his job, Castle was thrust into a referee position for a small wrestling show in a gymnasium. Appearing on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best...
NEW YORK STATE
Fightful

Omos Set To Appear On 10/21 WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown (10/21) - WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) (c) vs. Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
Fightful

Darby Allin Discusses Wanting To 'Disappear' From AEW Television

Darby Allin has been a staple on AEW television since AEW Dynamite premiered in 2019. Allin has had some of the most memorable moments in AEW history, including facing CM Punk in his first AEW match. Allin has been involved in memorable feuds with Cody Rhodes, Punk, MJF, and regularly...
Fightful

Ultimo Dragon Wants To Face Chris Jericho In AEW, Says He's Too Old For WWE

Ultimo Dragon says he'd like to face Chris Jericho in AEW and finish their rivalry. Dragon and Jericho have clashed in the past; they memorably battled at WCW Bash at the Beach 1997. This bout was one of many highlights in Dragon's remarkable career. He has been wrestling for over three decades, and he has performed all over the world. He had brief runs with WCW and WWE, and he is a major star in Japan. Among many other accolades, he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. The legend is returning to the United States for the Revolución de la Lucha Libre event in San Jose on October 22. There, he and Misterioso will face Border Patrol.
Fightful

Mick Foley Doesn't Believe Everything MJF Says, MJF Tells Him To Take The Nestea Plunge Off A Bridge

Maxwell Jacob Friedman invites Mick Foley to take his most famous bump off of a bridge because he is the salt of the earth. MJF and William Regal had a verbal exchange on the October 19 episode of Dynamite that was rooted in the very personal history between the two dating back to when Max had a tryout for WWE in the Barclays Center several years ago when he was just 19 years old.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy