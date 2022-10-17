Read full article on original website
Redwood County Court News for Oct. 3 – 9, 2022
Abdi Bashir Ugas, Hutchinson: misdemeanor obstruct legal process – interfere with peace officer, local confinement 30 days, stayed 30 days for one year, unsupervised probation one year, fees and fines $385. Christopher Lee Brandt, Marshall: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 94/60, fees and fines $385. Jason Michael Dahl, Milroy:...
Willmar man injured in Chippewa County car/semi collision Thursday
A Willmar man suffered serious injuries when his vehicle was struck by a semi-truck in Chippewa County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 20, Brian Lee Ilgen, age 50, of Willmar was on Highway 40, attempting to turn south onto County Road 2. At about 10 a.m., Ilgen’s 1997 Chevy GMC 400 was struck by a westbound 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck being driven by Paul Douglas Bonnema, age 60, of Anacortes, Washington.
Minnesota National Guard to officially open new SW MN maintenance facility in New Ulm Thursday
On Thursday the Minnesota National Guard will officially open a new maintenance facility in New Ulm. The new facility consists of 25,000 square feet for 10 service bays, an equipment wash bay, and a general storage bay, allowing units in southwest Minnesota the ability to train on more of their equipment. Staff will have an additional 6,400 square feet for classrooms and offices.
Two Appleton residents injured in Renville County collision Tuesday
Two residents of Appleton were injured when their vehicle collided with another in Renville County Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 18, Harry Edward McCroy, age 70, was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Highway 4. At the intersection with Highway 19 near Fairfax, the EcoSport collided with a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck being driven by Frank Mark Yost, age 48, of Lafayette.
Olivia man injured in Renville County farm equipment-related collision Sunday
An Olivia man was injured in a farm equipment-related accident in Renville County Sunday. On Oct. 16, at 8:25 pm, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, eight miles north of Olivia.
Eugene Terra
Eugene Terra, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Eugene Anthony Terra...
Atwater man injured in Kandiyohi County rollover Thursday
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:58 am, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle rollover in the 400 block of 187th ST NE, in rural Atwater. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Justin Denny, age 36, of Atwater, had been...
Two injured when pickup towing trailer overturns in Redwood County Wednesday
Two men were injured when the truck they were in overturned in Redwood County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 19, John Prosper Rivard, age 60, of Stillwater, was driving a Ford F250 westbound on Highway 19. At about 3:50 p.m., near the intersection with 295th Street, the load inside the trailer Rivard was towing shifted, making a back tire lock up. The pickup lost control, went off the road, and rolled.
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
Fall Cleanup in Redwood Falls scheduled for week of Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
During this week, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up. To assist with the cleanup, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind-row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers) and are asked not to rake leaves into the street ahead of the scheduled day.
Harold Jeseritz
The funeral service for Harold Jeseritz, 95, of Hutchinson, formerly of Wood Lake, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Andrew “Andy” Marriott
Andrew “Andy” Marriott, age 62 of Morgan, passed away due to complications of heart failure on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Centra Care – St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
