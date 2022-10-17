CCU women’s basketball picked to finish 12th in Sun Belt conference this winter
NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina’s women’s basketball team was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches.
The Chanticleers will be under the guidance of new head coach Kevin Pederson , who will welcome back six returner’s from last season’s 15-11 squad, including starters Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean . Also returning are Deaja Richardson , Jordyn Newsome , Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga , and Brali Simmons , who will blend in with the influx of seven newcomers.
Joining the team will be transfers Helena Delaruelle , Anaya Barney , Miriam Recarte , Makaila Cange , Amaya Adams , Carly Winters , and B’Aunce Carter , all of who will be competing for the first time in the Sun Belt.
Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs at the on Monday, Nov. 9.
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Troy (12) – 194
2. Old Dominion (1) – 166
3. Louisiana – 161
4. Southern Miss – 137
5. Texas State – 135
6. James Madison – 130
7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108
8. App State – 102
9. Arkansas State – 96
10. Marshall – 91
11. Georgia State – 50
12. Coastal Carolina – 45
13. South Alabama – 38
14. ULM – 17
2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team
Felmas Koranga, Troy
Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State
Domonique Davis, Southern Miss
Terren Ward, Georgia Southern
Keya Patton, Arkansas State
Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team
Kennedy Taylor, Texas State
Brandi Williams, Louisiana
Janay Sanders, App State
Kiki Jefferson, James Madison
Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss
Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team
Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana
Amari Young, Old Dominion
Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State
Jashanti Simmons, Troy
Faith Alston, App StateCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0