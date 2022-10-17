ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

CCU women’s basketball picked to finish 12th in Sun Belt conference this winter

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina’s women’s basketball team was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches.

The Chanticleers will be under the guidance of new head coach Kevin Pederson , who will welcome back six returner’s from last season’s 15-11 squad, including starters Arin Freeman and Angie Juste-Jean . Also returning are Deaja Richardson , Jordyn Newsome , Arielle-Vadrelle Belinga , and Brali Simmons , who will blend in with the influx of seven newcomers.

Joining the team will be transfers Helena Delaruelle , Anaya Barney , Miriam Recarte , Makaila Cange , Amaya Adams , Carly Winters , and B’Aunce Carter , all of who will be competing for the first time in the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina will open the season on the road in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs at the on Monday, Nov. 9.

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Troy (12) – 194

2. Old Dominion (1) – 166

3. Louisiana – 161

4. Southern Miss – 137

5. Texas State – 135

6. James Madison – 130

7. Georgia Southern (1) – 108

8. App State – 102

9. Arkansas State – 96

10. Marshall – 91

11. Georgia State – 50

12. Coastal Carolina – 45

13. South Alabama – 38

14. ULM – 17

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Felmas Koranga, Troy

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern

Keya Patton, Arkansas State

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State

Brandi Williams, Louisiana

Janay Sanders, App State

Kiki Jefferson, James Madison

Melyia Grayson, Southern Miss

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Lanay Wheaton, Louisiana

Amari Young, Old Dominion

Lauryn Pendleton, Arkansas State

Jashanti Simmons, Troy

Faith Alston, App State

