CNN — October 19, 1987. A brief but violent stock market crash. Can it happen again?. Probably not. The Dow plummeted 22.6% on that day, a date that has since been immortalized as Black Monday. To put that into context, a drop of that magnitude would be a nearly 7,000 point slide based on the Dow's current levels. In 1987, that was about a 508-point drop.

