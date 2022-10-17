Read full article on original website
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
Crews work water main break in Belleville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were working a water main break in Belleville late Tuesday afternoon. The Belleville Fire Department said South Illinois Street was shut down between East Main Street and East Lincoln Street due to a water main break. People are asked to use alternative routes.
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
advantagenews.com
Crash kills one, detours traffic for hours
A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a pickup truck driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
edglentoday.com
Lane Closure - IL 162 In Madison County
PONTOON BEACH– The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on IL 162 at the I-255 interchange beginning on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be maintained by the use of temporary traffic signals. This closure is needed to perform bridge maintenance and it should be completed by mid-November 2022.
IBEW members cars burglarized on The Hill
ST. LOUIS — Staff at the electrical union hall on The Hill in St. Louis sifted through security footage on Thursday after more than a dozen cars were burglarized in their parking lot. IBEW Local 1 is the latest victim of the “smash and grab” trend where thieves break...
recordpatriot.com
'Spider Infestation' invades Glen Carbon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Glen Carbon Halloween Display is marking a milestone this year. This is the 10th year for the annual event at Jeff Garde’s house at 54 Oakshire Drive in the Fairfield subdivision near Father McGivney High School. It includes a candy giveaway the night before Halloween, which drew more than 300 visitors last year.
timesnewspapers.com
Residents Air Concerns About New Apartments
Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as a drive-up window.
Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
advantagenews.com
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
3-car crash in south St. Louis City
A couple of cars and a truck were involved in an early morning crash in south St. Louis City.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
gladstonedispatch.com
Tesla to open massive warehouse in Metro East
Electric car manufacturer Tesla has plans to open a massive warehouse south of Interstate 270 in the Metro East. The company signed a lease for nearly 667,000 square feet of space at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach, according to a market report from commercial real estate firm CBRE.
madisoncountyjournal.com
18th Annual Scarecrow Car Show starts Friday
MADISON — The Scarecrow Cruise and Car Show is returning to the Montgomery House this year. Henri Fuselier, president of Mississippi Classic Cruisers, said they are expecting over 500 participants in the show this year, and all proceeds go to two charities the club supports, the Mississippi SIDs Foundation and Hope Hollow Ministries.
timestribunenews.com
Troy receives grant for new roundabout, gets hit with unexpected IDOT payment
Financial news both welcome and somewhat unwelcome, a six-figure grant and a six-figure unexpected bill, were topics of discussion Monday at the regular bimonthly meeting of the Troy City Council. On the welcome side, with funding now in place, a problematic intersection near Troy is one step closer to being...
recordpatriot.com
Witches come to Grafton Saturday
GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.
edglentoday.com
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
recordpatriot.com
East Alton woman charged with auto theft
EDWARDSVILLE – An East Alton woman charged with auto theft was among a number of property-related felony cases filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kara M. Berry, 31, of East Alton, was charged Oct. 18 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...
